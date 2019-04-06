Social media is a fantastic way to keep up with your favorite celebrities, reality TV stars, and influencers. It's cool, too, that many of these people share photos and details about their everyday lives that you wouldn't know about otherwise. The Duggar family is no exception to this. Between sweet photos of their growing families, special announcements, date nights, and more, the adult Duggar siblings are very active on Instagram in particular. And Jessa Duggar's 31-week bump photo comes with a request for heartburn advice.

The Counting On star announced in January that she was expecting her third child with her husband, Ben Seewald, according to People. Currently, she's just over 31 weeks along. “We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Jessa told the publication. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

On Friday, April 5, Jessa took to Instagram to share a bump selfie with her followers, In Touch Weekly reported. "Definitely a bit bigger than I was at this point in my pregnancy with Henry (who was born 8lbs 11oz), but smaller than I was with Spurgeon (who was born 9lbs 11oz). What can I say— those Duggar genes grow ‘em big. 😂 ," she wrote, along with a request for followers to "pardon the toothpaste splatters on the mirror." LOL. (Don't worry, Jessa, my mirrors are the same — because children.) "Maybe we’ll end up somewhere in the middle this time. 😆🙈"

The expecting mom also brought up the old wives' tale that says heartburn during pregnancy means you'll have a baby with a lot of hair. "If there’s any truth in that, then this one ought to have a head full. 😂" Jessa wrote. She added:

I mean it could just be coincidence, but I had heartburn with Spurgeon too, and he was born with a decent amount of hair. 😄 Haha! Probably just has to do with specific foods in my diet more than anything. Anyone want to weigh in based on personal experience? 🤔 Also, any natural heartburn remedies that are recommended in pregnancy?

Jessa's Instagram followers were quick to chime in with their personal heartburn solutions. One person shared, "Mustard helps with heartburn. It has worked for me and I'll be 40weeks on Sunday."

Another Instagram user commented, "Apple cider vinegar cut with some water. Kills stomach bugs too."

Yet another follower shared, "1/2 tablespoon baking soda and water and drink it quickly thru a straw. Baking soda is a natural antacid."

According to BabyCenter, heartburn during pregnancy can be caused by both hormonal and physical changes that happen to a woman's body. Although it can be incredibly uncomfortable, there are a number of habits that can help prevent heartburn, such as: Eating small meals, drinking water between meals, sleeping propped up, chewing gum after eating, and avoiding food and drinks that upset your stomach. You can also ask your healthcare provider about safe heartburn medication.

Hopefully, Jessa is able to find some sort of relief from her rampant heartburn during these last nine weeks or so. I have a 3-month-old, so the memory of coping with my own horrendous heartburn is still pretty fresh in my mind. All I can say is antacid tablets were my BFFs during the third trimester. Hang in there, mama!