The Duggars took to social media Sunday to share that their beloved grandma, Mary Duggar — aka "Grandma Duggar" — had "suddenly" passed away from an undisclosed medical issue. And amid all of the mourning, a sweet connection between Jessa Duggar's newborn daughter and Grandma Duggar was revealed. As it turns out, the two share the same birthday.

In case you didn't know already, Jim Bob Duggar's mother and the grandma to 20 kids (Jim Bob and Michelle have 19 children, while Mary's daughter, Deanna, has one daughter — Amy King). Fans first met Grandma Duggar in the days of 19 Kids & Counting, when she'd stop by the family's Arkansas home to babysit or help out with chores. The late matriarch's upbeat attitude, kindness, and love for her family made her a beloved fixture on the series.

So, it was a sad moment for many fans when the Duggars announced that Mary had unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, June 9. "She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother," the Duggar family's said via an official statement on Facebook.

The clan also shared a photo of Grandma Duggar with her daughter-in-law, Michelle, Jessa, and what appears to be baby Ivy.

Speaking of baby Ivy, it was revealed through Grandma Duggar's passing that the two share a very special connection. Both Grandma Duggar and Ivy were born on the same day — May 26.

As for the amount of years between the two, there are conflicting reports about Grandma Duggar's age. Some outlets have reported 78, while others said 73.

Either way, it's pretty amazing that Ivy, the last grandchild Grandma Duggar got to meet, shares her birthday. It's also special that she got to take a photo with Ivy before she passed away.

Jessa has yet to speak out about Grandma Mary's passing on social media at the time of this writing, but some of her other grandkids have posted tributes.

"She was a strong woman, role model, godly counselor... and my favorite person to watch The Price is Right show with," Joy-Anna Duggar wrote in part.

Jill Duggar penned, "She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew!"

"She was the best grandma, counselor, friend, woman of faith, bargain shopping buddy, McDonald’s fish sandwich lovin’ lady, who was always up for an adventure—whether across town or across the world!" Jinger Duggar penned.

It looks like Grandma Mary passed away one day after her great-grandson, Garrett Duggar, celebrated his first birthday.

"I can’t believe one year ago that you entered the world," Joseph and Kendra Duggar captioned sweet photos of the little guy enjoying a smash cake. "You have brought so much joy just seeing you explore all of the firsts in life!"

It's not immediately clear if Grandma Duggar attended the festivities.

It's never easy to lose a loved one, but it's clear the Duggars have found some sense of solace in their heartwarming memories of Grandma Duggar. Making matters even more heartfelt? They'll be reminded of her life every time they celebrate little Ivy's birthday on May 26.