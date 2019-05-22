She may participate in a show about her whole family, but this reality star mom is on a countdown of her very own these days. Jessa Duggar's due date with baby no. three is right around the corner, according to her new bump photo shared on social media, and the mama-to-be can't believe how the time has flown by!

As In Touch Weekly reported, the Counting On personality and hubby Ben Seewald are super-excited to expand their family, with oldest child, Spurgeon, 3, especially excited about the upcoming bundle of joy. Duggar posted recently, "Watching Spurgeon anticipate the arrival of his new sibling has got to be one of the sweetest parts of this pregnancy."

Duggar also has son Henry, 2, as People noted. "Henry will pat my belly sometimes and say ‘Baby!’ because he sees us do that, but I don’t think he truly comprehends what’s about to take place," Duggar added on the same post in which she had discussed Spurgeon.

Cute as all this is, that was still a couple weeks back, when everything still seemed theoretical. Now, though, Duggar, like most busy moms, is realizing that a new child is actually about to enter her family, and soon.

"...[W]e’re so near to the end! 😍 #BabySeewald3 will be 38 weeks tomorrow!" she just posed on Instagram. "I honestly can’t believe it. It seems like this pregnancy has flown by! Can anybody else attest to that fact that when you have toddler or two keeping you on your toes, pregnancy just seems to fly by??"

As a mom of three myself, I so relate to this, having spent large portions of my last pregnancy not really tuned into the fact that another baby girl was actually coming. So busy was I with her older sisters. So that answers the question of whether I was tracking anything pregnancy related with an app, as Duggar mentions she is doing. Uh, no, that just didn't happen.

Fans on Duggar's Instagram understand what she meant, as well. "I’m pregnant with #4 right now and keep losing track of how far along I am 😂😂," wrote one, while another noted that "All my pregnancies after my first flew by and were much easier because I didn't have time to think about the aches or pains."

And while Duggar already has an awesomely close family, the new baby will be especially in the zone with a number of perfectly-timed cousins: As Us Weekly mentioned, Joy-Anna Duggar, Kendra Caldwell Duggar and Anna Keller Duggar are expecting.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Duggar told Us a couple months ago. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!"

And while life is looking good for this Duggar sister, she did take a minute recently on her social media to acknowledge that sister-in-law Lauren Swanson Duggar endured a miscarriage after starting out with the same due date as Duggar, In Touch added.

Duggar seems like a really thoughtful person, and hopefully her sisters and sis-in-laws will gain comfort in helping with the new little one, no doubt she will need it when it's time to give birth. I wish the mama-to-be the best of luck, not that she doesn't seem to have it all covered!