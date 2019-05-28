It's shaping up to be a pretty cute Tuesday because the first photo of Jessa Duggar's daughter has arrived. The Counting On star shared the snap to Instagram just two days after welcoming the baby girl, named Ivy Jane Seewald, into the world on Sunday, May 26. The photo is simply too adorable for words, folks.

After the long Memorial Day weekend, Jessa took to Us Weekly to announce the birth of her first daughter. “She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!” Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, told the outlet about how Ivy stacked up to her siblings, Henry, 2, and Spurgeon, 3. "We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

Jessa then followed up the cute announcement with a closeup shot of Ivy, captioning the pic: "Introducing Ivy Jane Seewald." Aww.

I don't know about you guys, but I can already see a big resemblance between Ivy and her older siblings. I can see it in the nose and eyes, but that being said, it's probably too early to tell.

Similarities to Spurgeon and Henry aside, fans can't get over how adorable the little girl is.

"Welcome to the world sweet Ivy Jane!" one person wrote on Instagram. "You’re a beautiful little nugget."

Ben's family commented: "She is beautiful like her momma!"

"Omg so cute," someone else said.

Jessa first announced her third pregnancy in January, writing in part: "We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring! From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!"

Ben elaborated on his two sons' feelings about the news, sharing: Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit. Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to!"

The dad also discussed how the two were preparing for another kiddo. "We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage!"

