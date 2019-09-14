When a man in your life shaves his beard, it can take some time to get used to his new look. But when you're a child? Having your bearded father suddenly transform into a smooth-faced stranger can be, well, disconcerting to say the least. Not to mention kids have a way of telling you exactly what they think of dad's new look. Recently, Jessa Duggar's husband shaved his beard off — and their kids had mixed reactions.

Although Ben Seewald was a baby-faced 18-year-old when he and Jessa started courting, he has experimented with varying levels of facial hair through the years. Fast-forward to today, and he's 24 and a father of three. Ben and Jessa have two sons, Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 4, and one daughter, Ivy, 3 months. For a while now, Ben has been sporting a full beard — and one that's much longer than he has in the past. Until recently, that is.

As Jessa revealed via instagram, Ben decided to ditch most of his facial hair because the upkeep was just getting to be too much. (I mean, can you blame the guy?) "He liked it, I loved it..But who would’ve guessed that the daily upkeep for big beards could be so demanding?" she wrote, rattling off all of the special products and tools he used to keep his beard trimmed and neat, and his face moisturized. "No man wants a routine that requires him to spend more time on his hair than his wife is spending on hers."

He looks sophisticated, right? Very dapper.

As for Jessa's thoughts on her husband's new look? "Even though I was sad to see it go, it is nice to see more of his handsome face again," she wrote, explaining that Ben gradually transitioned from a full beard to a mustache. (And he'll soon shave that off, too.) Despite the fact that his facial hair didn't disappear all at once, the Seewald kids had differing reactions, according to Jessa:

Henry likes it. Ivy’s like "Meh." Spurgeon said, "Put your beard back on!"

LOL, Sorry, Spurgeon. That's not quite how hair works.

In case you were wondering, Jessa's Instagram commenters seemed to love the beard update itself. However, their opinions about Ben's mustache ran the gamut.

Jessa's younger sister, Jinger, chimed in with, "I vote to keep the ‘stache! It’s a nice look!"

Another Instagram user declared, "Not into the stache."

Yet another person commented, "I have no idea why but Ben actually works the stache. There’s something very boy next door meets Sherlock Holmes."

"I might have to start calling him Mr. Monopoly," another Instagram follower wrote.

As much as Jessa loved Ben's beard — and as much as Spurgeon wants his dad to somehow put it back — I'm sure they'll get used to his clean-shaven-ness pretty quickly, too. (Hopefully, we'll get to see what it looks like after Ben shaves off his mustache!) And hey, there is a silver lining: At least none of the Seewald kids cried in response to their dads new look.