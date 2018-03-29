Jessa Duggar’s Post About Anxiety Is Drawing A Lot Of Criticism From Fans, & The Reason Why Is Complicated
Throughout the past few years, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding the Duggar family's *many* weddings and pregnancies. Although these life events are undoubtedly exciting, there are plenty of other interesting things worth noting about the large brood, including how they feel about mental health issues. And on Wednesday, fans got a little peek into their views thanks to Jessa Duggar's post about anxiety. As many Counting On diehards have already pointed out, the post is a bit controversial and possibly offensive to those who struggle with mental health problems.
The closest the Duggars have ever come to discussing a personal struggle is when Michelle Duggar revealed that she grappled with bulimia and body image issues as a young teen. “I didn’t tell any of my friends what I was going through,” Michelle said of her battle, according to People. “I was doing it sometimes on a daily basis, or sometimes I would go a week. I felt this was the answer to my problems.”
As much as it was powerful (and admirable) for Michelle to open up about this topic, it was one of the only times she or any of her family members used their platform to draw awareness to a serious issue. Of course, the Duggars don't have an obligation to discuss their personal battles — but it's also reasonable that fans are curious about whether they've dealt with any mental health issues. And given the family's avoidance of this subject, it's no surprise that people are especially interested in Jessa's Instagram post discussing anxiety.
So, does Jessa suffer from anxiety? Although Jessa didn't specify whether she deals with this common issue, it's clear she has some controversial *ideas* about how it should be treated — and many fans are furious.
Here's what happened: On Wednesday, Jessa shared a link to titled, "Nine Arguments Against Anxiety." The video, hosted by a website called Desiring God, outlines specific bible verses that addresses anxiety, like Matthew 6:24-34.
One verse reads, according to Bible Gateway:
Translation: A trust in God will ease your worries.
Another verse supporting this idea reads, according to Bible Hub:
But many people weren't happy with Jessa's supposed implication that a belief in God can help with anxiety. Many fans pointed out that anxiety is a mental health issue that needs to be treated with medication or counseling, while others argued that religion often tries to downplay the seriousness of it.
One person commented on her post, according to Instagram:
Someone else argued:
"Anxiety isn’t a choice Jessa," a fan added. "If it was I wouldn’t continue to live my life with it."
But not everyone agreed with Jessa's critics.
"For crying out loud people. Not everything is going to be written specifically for an individual," one person wrote. "You have to read between the lines, change things up a little, to fit your personal situation. Common sense people, common sense."
"Thanks for sharing. I have chronic anxiety that’s very difficult to manage.. I’m always looking for more help," another fan said to Jessa. "The biggest anxiety is because I’ve been dealing with infertility for 7 years."
For fans of the Duggars, this latest controversy should come as no surprise. For years, people have suspected that the Duggars doubt the legitimacy of mental health issues thanks to their involvement in the ultra-conservative Quiverfull movement. Still, fans will never know how Jessa *really* feels about mental health issues until she actually speaks out about it.