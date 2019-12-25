Some might assume the Duggars eschew so-called mainstream Christmas traditions, like Santa Claus and Elf on the Shelf. And although it's true the large family is more focused on the religious aspect of the holiday, this video of Jessa Duggar's sons singing Christmas carols proves they're happy to get into the holiday spirit.

On Christmas Eve, Jessa shared a video of her two sons — Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 2, in the backseat of their family's car. And seemingly to pass the time, the boys can be heard belting out a cute rendition of Silent Night. The singing is sweet in and of itself, but especially since the kids technically can't hit the high notes.

"Straining to reach those high notes in Silent Night— 'sleep up in hea—-venly peeeeeace' Christmas Eve with his fam, Christmas Day with mine," Jessa captioned the funny video. "6 hrs of car time = lots of time for singing all the Christmas carols."

In addition to caroling, Jessa also exchanges gift with her family. She confirmed this by sharing a photo of Henry standing in front of a car full of wrapped gifts. "My little gift wrapping buddy," she wrote.

Of course, buying gifts for a football team of people can get expensive. So Jessa explained how the Duggar fam does a gift exchange to make things easier, telling a fan, according to In Touch Weekly, “We do a gift exchange with my family. We draw names, and each person buys for one other family member."

Jessa went into even more detail about how the exchange does down, adding, "We split guys/girls, and adults/kids, so 4 groups total. It’s so fun and makes it where you can buy more meaningful gifts and not just dollar store trinkets for the 40+ of us.”

Lauren Duggar also got in on the gift giving fun this year, captioning a shot of herself with newborn baby Bella, "We finally got all the last minute Christmas wrapping done, the stockings hung, and just finished making cinnamon rolls for Christmas mornings. Christmas is almost here!"

The Duggar's system for Christmas might seem overwhelming to some, but it clearly works for their family. And who knows, maybe after the gift exchange is done, they'll all go out caroling with Spurgeon and Henry leading the pack.