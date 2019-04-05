Jessa Duggar's Third Trimester Pregnancy Bump Photo Touches On How Baby #3 Compares To Henry & Spurgeon

The Duggar family's first addition in 2019 will be here before fans know it. TLC's Counting On star, Jessa Duggar, is currently pregnant with her third child and is counting down the days until she meets her little one. People can see in Jessa Duggar's third trimester pregnancy bump photo how much has changed over the past four years from her very first pregnancy.

On Friday afternoon, Duggar took to Instagram to celebrate one very important milestone — she is now in her 31st week of pregnancy. This means that she has nine or so weeks left until her baby with husband, Ben Seewald, finally arrives. Although her face might be a bit serious in her bump update photo, Duggar made it clear in the caption but she is nothing but joyful right now.

In the caption, she compared the size of her bump to her other pregnancies, which makes sense since Duggar is the mom of two young boys — 3-year-old Spurgeon and 2-year-old Henry, according to Good Housekeeping — and is so familiar with how she looked and felt during both of those times.

"Definitely a bit bigger than I was at this point in my pregnancy with Henry (who was 8 pounds 11 ounces), but smaller than I was with Spurgeon (who was born 9 pounds, 11 ounces)," Duggar wrote in the caption. "What can I say — those Duggar genes grow 'em big."

Fans can see how much her bump has grown for themselves. Duggar has been on Instagram since she and Seewald started their courtship in 2014. Over on her Instagram account, she has documented her engagement, her wedding just a few months later, and all three of her pregnancies.

Since her Instagram account is a digital album of all of her greatest moments, fans can see how her bump looked when she was 31 weeks pregnant with her first son, Spurgeon, in September 2015.

And they can also compare her bump to when she was 31 weeks pregnant with Henry in December 2016.

Even the mirror in all three shots has stayed the same — although her expression, phone case, and size of her bump has changed.

In her previous bump updates, Duggar wasn't as descriptive about her feelings in her pregnancy. But this time around, she isn't holding back from sharing all of the details that fans love hearing about.

In her newest post, Duggar wrote that she is experiencing a bit of heartburn in the third trimester — and is asking her followers with some help in coping with it. "On another note, I've heard the old wives tale that heartburn in pregnancy means baby will be born with a lot of hair," she wrote. "If there's any truth in that, then this one ought to have a head full."

And her followers can definitely sympathize with her. People on Instagram have suggested mustard, baking soda, apple cider vinegar, and pickle juice to subside the pain — and she seems interested in trying all of these quick fixes (especially the one with mustard).

In just a few weeks, her followers will get to see for sure if her baby will come out with a full head of hair. And in the meantime, hopefully she seems to find the perfect heartburn cure for her.