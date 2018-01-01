Jessica Alba Gives Birth To Her Third Child, & He's So Adorable

It looks like congratulations are in order for Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren. The actress took to social media Monday afternoon to make a special announcement about how she spent her New Year's Eve — by delivering baby number three! People reported Jessica Alba gave birth to her third child on Dec. 31. Alongside a photo of her precious newborn son, Alba wrote on Instagram: "Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17. Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.#familyof5."

The newest member of the family joins the couple's two daughters, Haven, 6, and Honor, 9, reported People, and marks the couple's first son. Alba and Warren had originally met while filming Fantastic Four, Us Weekly reported. The pair became engaged in December 2007, and in May 2008, they tied the knot in a private, courthouse ceremony while Alba was pregnant with their first child, according to the publication. But seriously — what an epic way to end the year. (Just look at that adorable face!) And how cool is it that Alba's youngest child will get to celebrate his birthday each year with fireworks just for him?

It's safe to say Alba's followers are over the moon about the arrival of her newest little bundle.

One Instagram follower commented, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!! He’s beautiful! So happy for you and your wonderful family."

The Honest Company co-founder first announced her third pregnancy back in July with a clever boomerang she posted on Instagram, Vogue reported. In the post, the star's two daughters held balloons in the shape of a "1" and a "2," while their mama excitedly held up a number "3" with one hand while resting a hand on her bump with the other hand. Alba captioned this pregnancy reveal with: "@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard#herewegoagain #blessed."

Then, in October, the actress announced the sex of her baby with a simple tweet, Vogue reported.

@cashwarren and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce... 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim... https://t.co/l5FExYcjwx — (@jessicaalba) #

Alba and Warren's son was most definitely a planned blessing, E! News reported. "It was always in the cards for them to have a third child," a source told the publication. "It was definitely part of the plan and they just wanted to wait a few years for the right time."

