Of all the celeb moms out there, Jessica Alba seems to be one of the most relatable and down to earth. She's the quintessential girl next door with an honest outlook on what a true balance of work, family, and self is like in today's modern world. And while some might think that she's a celebrity living a posh lifestyle, she's more interested in keeping it real than keeping it fancy. For her, it's all about self-care. And Jessica Alba's tips for taking care of herself so she can take care of others are totally relatable. Because if mama ain't happy, no one is.

The Honest Company co-founder — and mom of three — graces Health's April cover. And part of being the cover model was a sit down with her friend and Honest Company ambassador, Ayesha Curry, to answer a few questions.

When it comes to self-care, Alba said she tunes into herself to know when it's time to take a step back and take care of her own needs.

"Wellness is all about checking in. Some days I just need to go in my room and read a book for an hour and put a face mask on. Other days I need to wake up at 5:15 a.m. and get a spin class in to feel good — even though I hate waking up early," Alba told Curry in the interview.

She's even tried transcendental mediation, a trend that's popular with many celebs at the moment, but, ultimately decided it wasn't for her.

This isn't the first time the L.A.'s Finest actress has opened up about how she lives her life and takes care of herself. Back in 2017, Alba talked to Us Weekly about a conversation she had with Will.i.am in which she explained that she's not the kind of celeb who lives life as it comes. She lives her life by the rule of "wabi sabi," a time-tested Japanese theory.

“It’s enjoying and embracing the imperfections of real life," she explained to Will.i.am, per Us Weekly.

But she does have one method for carving out time with her friends and family.

"[I allow] myself to have a babysitter on Friday and Saturday nights," Alba told Curry in the Health interview. "I didn’t do this until after I had Haven. After that, I always had a babysitter on those nights. Whether it’s going out with Cash or hanging with my girlfriends, it frees me up to do something."

If you're going to follow Alba's lead — and many parents do, even if it's not every Friday and Saturday night — she gave Curry another tip that she says is "key."

"The key is to also have someone the next morning," Alba continued. "If you’re doing more than just dinner, maybe drinks or a concert or some­thing, you don’t want to be waking up too early for the kids because then what’s the point?"

Like any mom, her days are full and busy but she tries to take it in stride.

"I feel like I just didn't have enough time in the day with two and I still feel that way, but I feel like we giggle a lot more," Alba told E! News.

And her two older girls are apparently totally helpful, taking care of their baby brother when they can and liking every minute of it. It's also teaching them great life lessons.

"The kids are really into him and it's teaching them how to nurture in a way and take care of a little person," Alba told E! News. "They realize that he needs so much. It's different when you have an American Girl doll and you can like throw her in the corner and keep it moving. You can't do that with a real baby."

Alba is one busy mama with her family, business, and A-list status, but it's not keeping her from being a down-to-earth person. She has a way of life that promotes a strong balance that many strive for in their daily life. Here's to moms! They truly do it all.