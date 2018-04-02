If you're a celebrity, you can get pretty used to things going your way. But babies don't care about the number of awards you've won — they're the real stars of the show. One of Hollywood's favorite couples knows this all too well. Now, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are opening up about their son Silas' birth by emergency C-section, and how it threw all their best-laid plans right out the window.

The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer and the actress, currently starring in The Sinner, married in 2012, and Biel gave birth to their son Silas in 2015. In advance of the baby's birth, the parents-to-be made all sorts of plans, which they talked about in a new book by "Nanny to the Stars" Connie Simpson. On Monday, Entertainment Tonight published an exclusive excerpt of the upcoming The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood, in which the couple discussed their "anything but normal" birth plan.

Turns out that Biel and Timberlake had spent a lot of time discussing how Silas' birth was going to go down. In preparation for Silas, according to Entertainment Tonight, they had two midwives, a doula, a whole lot of "hippie" baby books, a medication birthing class, and, as Biel wrote, "a lovely home in the Hollywood Hills that we had turned into a labor training facility that we called The Octagon."

But Silas didn't care that Biel was determined to have a natural, holistic birth. He decided that he needed to come out into the world in his own way.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Biel wrote:

When all our plans fell apart and the serene, natural childbirth we had envisioned ended with a transfer to the hospital and an emergency C-section, we arrived home exhausted, disillusioned, and totally in shock. I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid, who came into this world in an operating room through an incision. I was a dictator, making myself and my husband insane!

Luckily, according to the book, Biel and Timberlake had Nanny Connie to help guide them through the confusing muck of unpredictable life with a newborn, and they seem to be doing much better now.

Biel's story is immensely relatable — well, except for the part about having a numerous midwives and a sweet home in the Hollywood Hills. It's so easy to assume that you can control parenthood through sheer force of will, that if you read enough parenting books about the best way to raise your baby, you'll never have to deal with uncertainty or emergencies.

But babies don't care about your plans. They are a great, unpredictable force, swirling like a tornado through your life, throwing all the ideas you had into chaos. As Timberlake told Beats 1's Zane Lowe, according to People, Silas' birth changed everything: "I’ve never felt more inept in my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you're responsible for."

Still, for Biel and Timberlake, it seems like the chaos was totally worth it. Their family is completely adorable, especially all dressed up for Halloween:

And now, they're all headed off on tour together, to promote Timberlake's new album Man of the Woods. Back on March 12, Timberlake shared an Instagram photo of the three of them in the airport terminal, holding hands, ready to embark.

Timberlake implied in that same Beats 1 interview that he was hankering to do it all again, saying, according to People, “I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest." If Biel and Timberlake do decide to expand their family, next time, maybe things will go according to plan. But honestly, knowing babies? There are probably plenty of surprises in store.

