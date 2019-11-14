Jessica Simpson Shares Photo After Surviving 10 Days With Sick, Puking Kids

Tending to a sick child is no fun. But caring for a houseful of sick kids is basically the worst. Because when everyone is under the weather at the same time, taking temperatures, administering medicine, cleaning puke, and wiping noses is literally all you do — in between disinfecting every surface and item in your home, that is. And Jessica Simpson's photo after surviving 10 days with sick, puking kids sums up the fresh hell perfectly.

In case you lost track, Simpson has three children with her retired NFL player husband, Eric Johnson. There's Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and 7-month-old Birdie. Unfortunately, it seems that all or most of the singer/actress' family members have been ill within the past week, E! News reported. Simpson took to Instagram on Thursday to share about her not-so-fun time in the trenches.

"It was a challenging 10 days for the family," Simpson wrote Thursday, alongside a photo of herself wearing leopard-print pajamas and lying on a couch — with Max resting her head on Simpson's hit. "Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off." She called her older two kiddos "resilient troopers," hinting that they've managed to survive the worst of it. "Now we need some sleep," Simpson concluded. "Eric and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now."

It isn't clear whether baby Birdie had fallen ill along with her siblings, too, or who in her family had suffered the concussion. Regardless, its sounds like Simpson has had quite an icky week.

This isn't the first time Simpson has opened up about the health of her family. In February 2018, she shared with her Instagram followers that Max and Ace had influenza, People reported. "Fevers and the flu, but still so cute," she captioned a shot of them looking not so hot on the couch together.

Simpson wasn't one to shy away from opening up about health complications during her third pregnancy, either. In March — when she was pregnant with Birdie — she updated fans on the status of her health after a hospitalization according to USA Today. "After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I'm finally home!" she wrote at the time. "Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day."

And who could forget when the pregnant mama reached out to her Instagram followers for remedies to help with her seriously swollen foot?

After soldiering through 10 days of sick kiddos, this celebrity mom has definitely earned some rest. Simpson has also earned plenty of well wishes from friends and strangers alike — which are bound to lift her spirits. Because sometimes, a simple, "Get well soon!," or "OMG, I've been there before. You poor thing," goes a long way when you've been knee-deep in kid puke for more than a week. Hopefully, everyone in the Simpson/Johnson household is back to 100% ASAP. Hang in there, Jess!