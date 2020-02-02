Attention to everyone who tuned in Sunday night, sports fan or not! Jessica Simpson's photo of baby Birdie made Super Bowl 2020 super cute and surely made even the most apathetic viewer want to cheer for a team (just a little bit?). The tiny tot was all decked out in 49ers gear and quite possibly the cutest part of the night.

Simpson posted the photo to Instagram shortly before the big game with the caption, "Someone is ready for her first Super Bowl!" along with the hashtag #BIRDIEMAY and some football and heart emojis. Other celebs were quick to comment on the cuteness — and how could they not? — with January Jones writing, "Go 49ers!" and Katrina Scott adding "Cutieeee" with a leopard emoji in reference to the girl's getup.

The proud mom-of-three has been sharing photos of Birdie Mae to her Instagram on a pretty regular basis since welcoming her to the world on March 19. Before she's even a year old, Birdie has already out-dressed me and most of the adults I know. Simpson shared another photo of Birdie in a leopard-print bow back in November — am I sensing a theme? — and it was just as sweet as the Super Bowl LIV themed shot.

In another photo posted on Nov. 1, Simpson blessed the world with a peek of Birdie's first Halloween costume. She was a little peacock — appropriate considering her name — and it is so sweet that it might cause you physical pain. Sorry, not sorry.

It's clear who Birdie and her mom were cheering for this Sunday, but I was busy cheering for little Birdie and those pants. With so many adorable photos posted in the first year of Birdie's life, fans likely have a lot more cuteness to look forward to. If nothing else, I'll be tuning into the next Super Bowl to see Birdie all dolled up for the occasion.