Anyone who has attempted to pump breastmilk will probably tell you: The whole "liquid gold" thing is absolutely true. Pumping takes so much time, effort, and patience that every ounce seems precious — especially if you have a difficult time pumping much milk in the first place. With this in mind, it's pretty clear that one celebrity-mom probably won't be crying over spilled milk anytime soon. Because Jessica Simpson's photo of her pumped breast milk is getting lots of love from fellow mamas.

But first, let's back it up a bit. Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson welcomed her third child on March 19, Us Weekly reported. "We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson," Simpson revealed via Instagram at the time. "3.19.1910 Pounds 13 Ounces. The couple also has a a 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and a 4-year-old son, Ace.

If my math is correct, this means their newest addition isn't quite 2.5 months old at this point. However, that hasn't stopped Simpson from building an impressive stash of frozen breast milk. On Thursday, May 30, the fashion guru took to Instagram to share a photo of two drawers filled with bags of breast milk, People reported. "I’m starting to think we should add breast milk to the Jessica Simpson Collection 🤣," she joked.

In case you're wondering, Simpson's Instagram followers were both amazed and incredibly supportive. One follower declared "Amazing! That’s a lot of hard work right there!"

Another Instagram user wrote, "Wow 👏👏👏 please share your tips and advice."

Yet another person chimed in with, "Such dedication mama!!! There are so many women out there who would kill to be able to supply this much milk!! Way to go!!!!!"

"Killing it," another follower commented.

One Instagram user shared, "I produced 100 ounces a day and donated over 50,000 ounces! It’s incredible what our bodies can do."

This isn't the first time Simpson has posted about pumping breast milk. On April 2, the mom of three shared a photo of a 5-ounce bottle of expressed milk alongside the caption, "This is what success feels like 🐄." Which, considering baby Birdie was only a couple of weeks old at that point, 5 ounces during one pump session is seriously impressive.

Unfortunately, though, instead of simply acknowledging this was something Simpson was proud of — a personal success, not the definition of success — a number of Instagram users took offense to her post. As BuzzFeed reported, some Instagram users were pretty short with the mom of there. "What a great way to make others who can't feel like failures, "one person commented. "Think before you post ..."

Another person commented, "This is the only thing I've legit ever seen on social media that's made me jealous," they wrote. "What I wouldn't have giveeeen for such a successful pump!"

From a mom who pumped while working outside of the home for her first two babies, I know pumping can be so hard. Which is why I understand how big of a deal Jessica Simpson's drawer full of frozen breast milk is. (As well as that 5-ounce bottle of milk.) Am I a bit jealous of her stash of liquid gold? You bet. However, I still think it's better to just lift up other moms and their successes.

I'm so glad Jess is feeling the love this time around after sharing her most recent breastfeeding "win." Keep up the great work, mama!