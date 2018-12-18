Who says you can't have a white Christmas in Los Angeles? Not Jessica Simpson, that's for sure. The soon-to-be mom-of-three (rhyme unintended, but appreciated nonetheless) updated fans with her latest holiday tradition, explaining that it's how her family makes memories. Simpson's snow day party is the perfect holiday idea for parents who live in warmer climates.

Everyone knows that anyone who lives in L.A. rarely experiences a snowy Christmas, let alone even a cold one sans palm trees. But Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson wanted to give her kids the full experience, and so that's exactly what they did. On Instagram, Simpson shared a photo of her entire family dressed up in different snow gear, herself donning a full-length reindeer onesie.

The series of photos she posted showed herself, her kids, and their family and friends playing in snow in their backyard (it's yet to be clarified whether Simpson had actual snow dumped into her yard, or if it's faux, but I wouldn't be shocked either way). People are seen playing in the snow with different toys, eating themed treats, and generally having as good of a jolly ol' time as one could imagine given that their mom truly made them perhaps the coolest kids in the entire neighborhood.

Of course, it very well may be the last big hurrah before their lives change as they become a family of five.

Back in September, the singer and fashion designer shared with fans on Instagram that the family was expecting another baby girl due sometime early next year, Scary Mommy reported. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five," Simpson wrote. "We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

Now, in her third pregnancy, Simpson has been open about body acceptance, and has been particularly outspoken about anyone who tries to shame her, now or for her past.

"To me, beauty truly comes from within and when I feel good in my own skin, and the clothes that are covering that skin, I can project my best self," Simpson wrote on an Instagram post on Oct. 11, featuring her in a ballgown cradling her stomach.

Then, earlier this month, Simpson called out Natalie Portman for commenting on how she used to wear bikinis in her early 20s, though telling everyone she was a virgin. Entertainment Tonight reported Simpson posted a message to Portman on Instagram, saying:

I was disappointed this morning when I read that I 'confused' you by wearing a bikini in a published photo taken of me when I was still a virgin in 1999. As public figures, we both know our image is not totally in our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define us and box us in. However, I was taught to be myself and honor the different ways all women express themselves, which is why I believed then – and I believe now – that being sexy in a bikini and being proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex.

"The power lies within us as individuals. I have made it my practice to not shame other women for their choices. In this era of Time’s Up and all the great work you have done for women, I encourage you to do the same," she concluded.

It's clear that Simpson is happier and more empowered than ever, whether that means she realizes it's totally OK to embrace her pregnancy body, or dump snow in her backyard. The world is hers, truly.

