Whether you've been a loyal follower of the Duggars since their 17 Kids & Counting days — or you simply know them as "that gigantic, super religious family from TLC" — you're probably aware that Michelle, Jim Bob, and their 19 children are extremely conservative in more ways than one. So, it's a bit surprising that Jill Duggar is publicly defending a Kama Sutra book of all things. The former reality star seemingly felt compelled to air her grievances on Instagram after some people questioned her religious beliefs.

Before I dive into the juicy post, I'll fill you in on a little backstory. Jill recently celebrated her fifth anniversary with husband Derick Dillard, according to E! News. Naturally, the reality-TV-star-turned-social-media-star took to Instagram to share how she and Derick marked the occasion. "We had a wonderful 5 year anniversary weekend in Branson, MO!" Jill wrote alongside a series of photos from their getaway. "We stayed at a bed and breakfast, then hung out at Silver Dollar City part of the time and saw our friends @southernraisedbandmusic perform."

Jill went on to share that Derick surprised her with an "amazing" dinner with a "lovely" view at the Keeter Center. The couple wrapped up their anniversary trip at a movie theater watching Toy Story 4. But none of that really mattered because the only thing Jill's followers could concentrate on was the photo she included of a Kama Sutra book. Gasp.

It's worth mentioning this isn't the first time Jill has gotten a little TMI about her sex life. She recently shared, for instance, a lengthy and NSFW post detailing how often she has sex, according to In Touch Weekly. Despite all of this, Jill's spicy anniversary trip post apparently touched a nerve with her fans because if you scroll over to the eighth photo in her carousel, you'll see the book in question, some sort of sexy game score cards, and massage oil. It looks like Jill and Derick really enjoyed their anniversary getaway, if you know what I mean. And plenty of Jill's conservative followers were deeply disturbed, according to People.

One Instagram user wrote, “Bible open in the background, Kama Sutra and massage oil in the foreground…just weird. Why oh why do you feel the need to post this? You wear modest clothing to keep your body covered, yet you share intimate details about your sex life with the world? This is very odd to me."

Another follower chimed in, “Am surprised you would read the Kama Sutra, it is Hindu. You are inviting Satan into your marriage."

Yet another fan wrote, "Really shocked Jill. You’ve always been a massive role model for me. Right from when I was first converted. This has really bummed me out.”

The overwhelming amount of negative feedback apparently prompted Jill to clarify her beliefs — and to stress that they weren't actually recommending the book.

"We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense [sic] of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical," she added to her original Instagram post. "The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth."

Jill continued, "We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married). We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post." Hmm.

The way I see it, Jill doesn't need to defend her use of the Kama Sutra book to anyone. She's a grown woman who enjoys having sex with her partner — and doesn't mind spicing things up with the help of a book. End of story. All of this noise questioning her "Christian values" is nonsense.

With that said, if you had any doubts about Jill and Derick's stance on same-sex marriage and "extramarital relationships," she just made that crystal clear. Some things never change, right?