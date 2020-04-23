The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed life in oh so many ways. Shopping, for starters, is a whole new ball game and many have made a few impulse purchases along the way to keep them busy while quarantined. Take Jill Duggar, who said she made an "emotional" purchase during a recent shopping trip. The mom of two and former Counting On star revealed on Instagram that social distancing with her family led her to buy a little tree. Yes, a little tree.

After going out on her own to run some errands — while wearing a face mask, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — Jill revealed that she purchased a tree. "Got out yesterday to grab a few things BY MYSELF for the first time since this whole #coronaviruspandemic thing and came home with this tree hanging out my window," she captioned a photo of herself and her new tree riding in the passenger seat. "I don't like to think of myself as an emotional purchaser, but I have to say there was something therapeutic and satisfying about getting a tree."

"Anybody with me? Have you made some out of the ordinary purchases recently?" Jill asked her followers, adding: ".....now I’m off to plant the tree...and hopefully keep it alive. lol."

The former reality TV star's followers were all for her impulsive purchase. "Growing something is so therapeutic!" one commented, while another said, "I get it! It emotionally represents life and new beginnings. Fresh. Growth. Springs and sunshine." One more said, "Did the same thing yesterday! Spontaneous/therapeutic purchase of a rose bush & Lilly plant...."

Over the past few weeks, Jill has been documenting her family's days during quarantine. For instance, she revealed in one Instagram post that she assembled bunk beds for her sons with husband Derick Dillard, and her kids have been making indoor forts.

Jill has also been vocal on Instagram about how social distancing has had an impact on her family, like many across the country, after her son celebrated his birthday indoors. "Although the current state with coronavirus has changed our plans, we are counting our blessings and trying to make lemonades from lemons...," she wrote. Who knows, maybe her new tree will supply the lemons?

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.