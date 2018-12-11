Jimmy Dean Is Recalling 29,000 Pounds Of Sausage That May Contain Pieces Of Metal

From romaine lettuce to ground beef and turkey, it feels like this year has been full of recalls to be mindful of, especially concerning food. Most recently, Jimmy Dean announced it's recalling 29,000 pounds of sausage because they may contain metal fragments, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service's recall notice. Fortunately, though, breakfast food lovers only need to check their freezers for one specific product.

The recall was issued on Monday, Dec. 10, in a release by FSIS. According to the USDA's statement, CTI Foods LLC, a manufacturer of Jimmy Dean, issued a recall on frozen, ready-to-eat (RTE) pork and poultry sausage links after believing that some products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, such as metal.

In a statement on the company's website, Jimmy Dean said: "A few consumers contacted the company to say they had found small, string-like fragments of metal in the product. Though the fragments have been found in a very limited number of packages, out of an abundance of caution, CTI is recalling 29,028 pounds of product."

Romper's request for further comment from Jimmy Dean on the recall was not immediately returned.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of anyone being hurt by the metal, as reported by Fox News affiliate KDVR. According to Parents, the problem was discovered when the FSIS was notified of five consumer complaints regarding metal pieces in the sausage links.

The items were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018 and only the following products are subject to recall, as reported by the FSIS:

23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

You can also look for the establishment number "EST. 19085" on the back of the packaging, as reported by KDVR. Parents also noted that the items included in the recall were shipped to an establishment in Tennessee before being sent out to retail stores.

The FSIS urged consumers not to take their chances and eat any product included in the recall. Instead, the FSIS' statement suggested consumers throw away the package entirely or bring it back to the store where it was originally purchased. Additionally, Jimmy Dean's statement noted that consumers can "cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product and call 1-855-382-3101."

Jimmy Dean went on to note that consumers with any questions regarding the recall can call a special toll-free line at 1-855-382-3101. The company's statement noted that customer service representatives will be available Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

The products included in the recall don't expire until January, so the primary concern is that consumers will accidentally keep them in their freezers until then. With that said, if you've bought any Jimmy Dean sausage links within the past few months, it's definitely worth checking your freezers to ensure yours are safe.