Another Duggar is on the way! Jeremy Vuolo and wife Jinger announced in January that they are expecting a baby and fans have been anxiously awaiting updates ever since. And on Saturday night, Jinger Duggar gave fans a pregnancy update at 18 weeks along and fans think it reveals her baby's sex for various reasons, but the expectant parents have yet to chime in on these latest fan ~*theories*~.

Duggar posted to Instagram on Saturday, showing her growing pregnancy bump and sharing with her followers that she is 18 weeks along and baby Vuolo is now the size of a bell pepper. But some fans think that she provided more information about the coming addition than just his or her size. From the color of the chalk used to write the word "baby" to overanalyzing her bump, Duggar's followers have some theories about the baby's sex.

As you can see, the mom-to-be wrote used three primary colors to write her message: red, yellow, and blue. The fact that she chose blue for "baby" has led some of her followers to believe that the baby is a boy. One user wrote, "Boy.. Blue chalk gives it away for me, sending well wishes & Congrats." Another asked, "Does the blue chalk you used for the word baby mean your having a boy?" Yet another came to the same conclusion, saying "The word baby is written in blue - I say boy!"

However, others speculated that Duggar is expecting a baby girl. "Carrying high! That’s a girl!!!" one wrote. Another chimed in, "I say girl! Carried both my boys low and my daughter high!" Of course, as one user pointed out, the old wives' tale of carrying high for a girl and low for a boy is just that — a tale. "I'm sure you know there is no tell-tale sign for boy or girl though haha my mom carried my sister and I completely different!!" the fan wrote.

As you probably already know, all women carry their babies differently and it's both wrong and inaccurate to make such judgements and assumptions based on bellies. Fans would be better off looking to her color choice of chalk, or simply waiting for the reveal whenever that may happen. Now that the mom-to-be is 18 weeks along in her second trimester, fans can expect to know the real answer by this summer.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in January sharing the news on their official website and giving an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. They began by sharing their joy over the past year or so of marriage:

The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning!

They went on to share their exciting news and to ask fans for prayers that mama and baby have an easy nine months together:

Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.

At 18 weeks along, Duggar and Vuolo may very well may know the sex of their baby. Many women find out at their mid-pregnancy ultrasound, between 16 and 20 weeks along — if they choose to find out before the birth at all, that is. However, if and when the couple decides to share the news is completely up to them. Trying to guess the sex based on clues in her posts can be fun, but it is important to respect the family's privacy — regardless of how public their lives may be.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.