Even if you know next to nothing about Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, you're probably aware they have a lot of kids — and all of their names begin with the letter "J." With 19 children, it makes sense that the Arkansas couple had to get a bit creative with name spellings at some point. Case in point, their 25-year-old daughter Jinger. Well, because of her uniquely spelled name, Jinger Duggar now has her own donut flavor and it has a clever, holiday-inspired name, to boot.

As a refresher, Jinger is number six in the Duggar kid lineup. The Counting On star and her husband Jeremy Voulo share a 1-year-old daughter, Felicity. This past summer, the Vuolo family made a cross-country move from Laredo, Texas, to Los Angeles, California, so that Jeremy could further his theology education/continue his work as a pastor there.

Since the big move, Jinger and Jeremy have been sharing all about their new adventures — sightseeing, trying out new restaurants, etc. — in California with fans via Instagram. Combine this with the fact that the Duggar sisters have been testing the waters of the social media influencer world, and Jinger's move to California is the perfect recipe for partnering with local businesses. And over Thanksgiving weekend, Jinger announced she's partnering with Fonuts, a Los Angeles bakery that offers baked donuts that are gluten-free and has vegan options.

"I decided to take my love for baking to the next level and partner with @fonuts to release a 'Jingerbread' flavor for the month of December!" she captioned a photo of herself holding a delicious-looking Jingerbread donut. "Stop by any of their two locations here in Los Angeles and grab one! I'd love to hear what you guys all think. It's my first time taking my passion for baking to the next level and what better time than the holiday season?!"

Although this is clearly some sort of sponsored post, the "Jingerbread" idea, in my opinion, is pretty clever. Still, some Instagram users were a bit confused about the "taking my passion for baking to the next level part." One person wrote, "So you made your own recipe and they're selling your Jingerbread (I like the spin on the name) donut? If so, that's very cool."

Plenty of Jinger's followers also seemed to dig the idea, too. One person wrote, "That’s so cute!!" And Little People, Big World's Audrey Roloff commented, "Send me one please."

Jinger's sister-in-law Anna Duggar asked the question plenty of fans were wondering. "Can @fonuts ship some of their Jingerbread doughnuts to Arkansas? Or do I need to come visit you this month?!?!" she commented.

Hopefully Jinger will be able to answer some of these pressing questions soon, though it appears the business doesn't currently offer delivery. So for those Counting On fans who don't live near Los Angeles but would love to get their hands on one of Jinger's donuts, hopefully she'll be able to share some intel behind the recipe.