Michelle Duggar knows a thing or two about childbirth. The mom of 19 has given birth many times over the past 30 years. But her children — some of whom are now welcoming babies of their own and star on TLC's Counting On — obviously are new to this experience. So it makes perfect sense that Jinger Duggar is "scared" to give birth to her first child later this month, as she revealed in a sneak peek for the newest season of Counting On, which airs later this month.

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are expected to welcome their first child — a daughter — sometime this month, according to International Business Times. And while both of them are clearly so excited to meet their little girl, there is naturally a bit of fear running through their minds leading up to their big moment. In an extended trailer for the new season of Counting On — which airs on TLC, Monday, July 30 — Jinger revealed that she is a little apprehensive about giving birth, according to In Touch Weekly.

"I get scared thinking about birth and labor," Jinger said in the preview, according to In Touch Weekly. And based on the face that Jinger made after she said that statement, you can tell that she isn't lying. But she isn't alone — her husband is even more clueless when it comes to labor. "I don't know much about birth," Vuolo said in the trailer.

You can't blame Jinger for being a little nervous. In the new preview for the show, Jinger's older sister (and mom of two), Jessa Duggar, revealed that every female Duggar sibling that has given birth has delivered "nine pound first babies," according to In Touch Weekly. That would scare any first-time mother.

Though Jinger's fears are totally understandable, worrying about giving birth is completely natural, according to Parents, especially since anyone would be afraid about an experience that they've never gone through before. But the things that women go through during childbirth — like the pain, or some things not going according to plan — are all part of the process, according to Parents. But there are some ways that women, like Jinger, can cope with this fear, according to Today's Parent — such as relying on people, like doctors, or other women who have given birth to share their own stories to reduce the anxiety. And the great news is, Jinger has plenty of people to rely on for advice and birthing stories.

In the past year alone, Jinger's younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her first child, Gideon Martyn, this past February, according to Us Weekly. And last month, Jinger's brother, Joseph Duggar, and his wife, Kendra, welcomed their son, Garrett David, into the world last month, according to E! News. This — combined with the fact that her older siblings, Jill and Jessa, have already given birth to two kids each — shows that Jinger will have plenty of people to rely on when it comes time for her to give birth. Their experiences could easily help in quelling her fears.

This isn't the first time that Jinger has been open about her anxiety when it comes to delivering her baby-to-be. In an interview with Us Weekly this past March, Jinger confirmed that she is definitely worried, but is very aware that her fears are only temporary. According to Us Weekly, Jinger said:

I wasn't super nervous until Joy had her baby and I thought, "Oh my. What if I have a 10 pounder?" That's probably the only thing that is making me nervous, is just thinking of the size of the baby and going through labor, but at this point, I'm trying not to think about that. I'm trying to just enjoy the pregnancy and I know when the baby comes I'm going to be super excited to see it.

Although Jinger might be afraid going into labor, it's beyond clear that she is so excited to meet her future daughter, even if she is 10 pounds.