Is it just me, or does time seem to pass exponentially faster with each child you have? I swear, those four years of high school and four years of college felt like an eternity. However, rom the moment I became a parent, it's like someone hit fast-forward. (In what seemed like the blink of an eye, my oldest is 7, and I'm pregnant with our fourth child. Gah!) And it appears as if I'm not the only one who feels this way. That's because Jinger Duggar's 2-month update on Baby Felicity shows she's growing up so fast.

Fans of TLC's Counting On were likely thrilled right along with Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo when they welcomed their first child on July 19 — a baby girl they named Felicity Nicole, according to Us Weekly. Simple math reveals their daughter recently turned 2 months old. And yet, it's still difficult to grasp, isn't it? Because it seriously seems like just yesterday the Vuolos were introducing a newborn Felicity to the world.

To celebrate her baby girl's milestone, Jinger Vuolo took to Instagram on Friday, Sept. 21 to share a photo update, People reported. The proud mama captioned the sweet shot of Felicity staring, wide-eyed at the camera with, "She’s 2 months already?! #timeflies💕👶#felicitynicolevuolo#2months2days."

It seems as though Jinger's followers are also having a difficult time accepting the fact that Felicity is 2 months old, as well. One person commeted, "What? 2 months? Wow! Best months of your life with the best yet to come! She is so perfect, what an honor to be her Mommy! So happy for you!👨‍👩‍👧💕"

Another Instagram user wrote, "It's so hard to believe 2 months have passed already! Thanks for sharing new pictures of Felicity. She is so pretty; she has an amazing smile!"

Yet another person chimed in with, "She's such a doll but I can't believe she's already 2 months!! 😍💗 Hope you've healed up and have all your strength back after birth @jingervuolo! 🤗"

Meanwhile, other Instagram users debated about who Felicity resembles more — Jeremy or Jinger. One follower wrote, "Beautiful!! She has your eyes."

Another Instagram user agreed, declaring, "She has your exact eye expressions."

Still others could definitely see some of her daddy in her. One Instagram user commented, "She is so incredibly adorable and the perfect mix between Jinger and Jeremy!"

Yet another person wrote, "She sure takes after daddy's side and looks nothing like a Duggar she's so cute."

And if you compare Felicity's 2-month photo to what she looked like as a newborn? She looks like a completely different baby! If you remember, Jeremy and Jinger formally introduced their daughter to fans with a video posted on their website on July 30. In addition to getting a first glimpse of their baby girl, fans had the opportunity to hear the Vuolos' thoughts on new parenthood. "It's incredible being first-time parents. It's something that you think about and really dream about. But when it's actually here, I think the reality hits you, and it's just the sweetest thing in the whole world," Jinger said in the video, according to People. She continued:

Just seeing a little bit of both of us in her, it's just absolutely amazing. There are no words to describe how it feels to hold your little one.

Personally, I think it's still a bit too early to tell for sure which parent Felicity more closely resembles. (Although I do agree with fans who think she's got her mama's big, beautiful eyes.) One thing's for sure: She's already changed so much between 1 month and 2 months of age. And I have a feeling she'll be changing even more in the months to come.