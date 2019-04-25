Out of all the Duggar siblings, Jinger is probably the one most folks can identify with. Because in her ultra-conservative, fundamentalist Christian family of 19 kids, she's considered the "rebel." In Duggar terms, this means she was the first daughter to move away from their Tontitown, Arkansas home, she started wearing pants after getting married, and then she waited more than a year to start a family. (Such a scandal, right?) Since becoming a mother, Jinger has regularly shared photos of her daughter via Instagram. And Jinger Duggar's 9-month update on baby Felicity is something most parents can relate to.

On Wednesday, April 24, Jinger took to Instagram to post her monthly milestone photo of Felicity — whom Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed on July 19, 2018, according to Us Weekly. (Can you believe she's 9 months old already?!) Although Jinger typically lays her daughter on a blanket next to wooden blocks spelling "Felicity," along with blocks saying how old she is, this update was a little different. That's because her baby girl is sitting up and facing away from the camera — with the "L" block suspiciously MIA.

"A few days late but here is Felicity’s 9 month photo! Any mom’s out there relate?! 🤷🏻‍♀️," Jinger captioned the post. "Looks like the days of calmly posing for photos are behind us. 😆 Felicity is more interested in chewing on her blocks and crawling all over the place these days! 💕 We are so enjoying EVERY stage with this precious little one!"

Plenty of fellow parents could relate to the struggle of trying to photograph a wriggly baby on the go. One Instagram user wrote, "As mine got older they were often eating puffs in their monthly picture... it was the only way to get them to stay in frame 🤦🏻‍♀️😬."

Another parent commented, "I had to take out 11mo photo holding the blanket up behind my son because he had no interest in laying down for a photo 🤣."

Yet another parent chimed in with, "I hear you. My Felicity is a day younger than yours and she’s moving all over and suddenly seems less like a baby. I am looking forward to discovering who this sweet girl is- but I’m sad that my tiny squishy baby is growing up."

Then again, Jinger did reveal that Felicity had started crawling in her daughter's 8-month update, according to Cheat Sheet. So we probably should have seen this coming.

As exciting as Felicity's newfound mobility is, she and her parents are about to embark on an even bigger adventure: Moving across the country from Laredo, Texas, to California. “In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the couple told People in March. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

I don't know about you, but I've loved watching the Duggar siblings' children grow up via Instagram. Part of it is my loving that I can keep up with their family. The other part is realizing just how relatable the older Duggar kids are — despite the fact that they come from a family of 19 kids and have their own reality TV show because of it. Hopefully Jinger and Jeremy will continue to share their journey with fans once they make their big move Keep those precious photos of Felicity coming, please and thank you!