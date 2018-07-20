Guys, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are officially parents! On Thursday, July 19, the proud parents announced the arrival of their baby girl via their website and on social media. The newest addition to the ever-growing Duggar family weighted in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length. In the baby announcement, the new parents also revealed their baby girl's moniker. And Jinger Duggar's baby name is just as classy and sweet as fans had hoped.

"God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am," the new parents shared on their website. "... Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!"

After more than a year of marriage, Jinger and Jeremy announced in January that they are expecting their first child, as Us Weekly reported. "The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," the Vuolos wrote. "We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be." They continued:

Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.

It was in April that the Vuolos spilled the beans on their baby's sex, E! News reported. "We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL!" the expecting parents announced on their website. "We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love."

TLC on YouTube

After the Vuolos revealed that their first child would be a baby girl, plenty of fans came forward with name suggestions for the excited couple, In Touch Weekly reported. "I can see them naming their daughter Abigail," one Reddit user wrote at the time, according to the publication. "Abby is cute and modern-ish but also traditional, and a strong biblical woman. I love the name Abigail." another redditor chimed in. Well, as it turns out, they were wrong, though they were on the money with a classic name.

Fans also enjoyed watching Jinger's pregnancy journey unfold via Instagram, as the Counting On star made it a practice of sharing bump photos every fews weeks or so. It's pretty neat to see the difference between her first chalkboard bump shot at 15 weeks — during which she wears the same plain, black T-shirt every time — and her most recent bump pic at 34 weeks.

Jinger's pregnancy seemed to be fairly typical — including fatigue and nausea during the early weeks — based on what she shared during a March interview with Us Weekly. Shortly after Jinger's sister, Joy-Anna gave birth to a 10-pound boy, Jinger expressed her anxiety about delivering a large baby. “I wasn’t super nervous until Joy had her baby and then I thought, ‘Oh my. What if I have a 10-pounder?’” she told the publication. “That’s probably the only thing that makes me nervous, is just thinking of the size of the baby and going through labor, but at this point, I’m trying not to think about that. I’m trying to just enjoy the pregnancy and I know that when that baby comes I’m going to be super excited to see it.” Thankfully for Jinger, though, her baby girl was well shy of 10 pounds.

I have no idea why, but I'm particularly excited for the arrival of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo's baby girl. Maybe it's because out of all the Duggars, I can relate to Jinger the most. Or perhaps is because she is generally seen as the "rebellious" Duggar. Or maybe it's because she and Jeremy are just so stinkin' cute together. Whatever the reason, I wish the Vuolos the best as the embark on this new chapter of their lives together. Welcome to the world, baby Felicity!