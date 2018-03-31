For the Duggars, family is life and its easy to imagine why. The family, led by dad Jim Bob and mom Michelle Duggar, is comprised of 19 siblings — needless to say, they're close. Although siblings tend to argue (what family doesn't?), its clear that by watching the Duggar's show on TLC, Counting On, the siblings are incredibly close. Sibling Jinger Duggar is expecting a child of her own this summer and Jinger's interviews about her family show that she is more than ready to have one of her own.

Jinger is known for being a little less traditional than her family and could be considered one of the more "rebellious" Duggar siblings, according to OK!. Jinger has been known to wear pants (which is typically a big no-no for the Duggar girls who wear long skirts) which has shocked a few of their followers. Needless to say, if there was ever a sibling in the Duggar family to come out against what their parents believe in, some think that Jinger would be the one to do it. But Jinger has stated on their show, Counting On, how much she loves her family and how thankful she is for them. Jinger's interviews aren't super abundant but when she does talk about her family, she can only say the most positive things about them.

Earlier this year, Jinger revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. In the weeks since then, Jinger has revealed to Us Weekly quite a bit about her pregnancy, including all of the support that her family has given her. Jinger told Us Weekly this past month that her family members have provided her with plenty of advice when it comes to her pregnancy. Jinger said:

They've said, "Just take a nap, don't feel bad if you need to lay down in the middle of the day." Especially when I was in all the morning sickness, I talked to them a lot about what they did, how they got through their morning sickness, and I think that was some of their best advice — just resting, taking it easy.

In the same interview, Jinger also revealed that she hopes her family members can make it to watch her give birth to her first child, according to Us Weekly. "I want my mom definitely at the birth of our child and so I've invited her and Jana as well and Jill, she wants to make it," Jinger told Us Weekly. "So, they're invited but I don't know how many people will make it."

In a joint interview with her oldest sister, Jana for TLC, Jinger had nothing but nice things to say about her siblings. In the interview, Jinger revealed that she loves shopping for her "plenty of siblings" and finding items to suit their styles. Jinger also revealed in the interview that she loves being an aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Jinger said:

I think the fun thing is like, being an aunt, like, you can just spend time with them and then like, pass them back to your sister when they're like super fussy. But we try to help out. But that's kind of fun just spoiling them and the precious memories that we're just trying to build with them.

But in spite of them being in the public eye on their TV show, Counting On, the Duggars don't necessarily spend some time being interviewed by other other people. Instead, to know any more about Jinger and her thoughts on her family, you'll have to tune in to Counting On when it airs on TLC.