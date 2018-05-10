When you grow up in a family of 18 siblings, you get used to being around and helping care for babies. (Just ask Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's 19 children!) With that said, there's a huge difference between helping out with younger brothers and sisters and having a child of your own. (Spoiler alert: It's sort a 24/7 responsibility that changes your life forever.) In just a couple short months, Jim Bob and Michelle's sixth child, Jinger, will be welcoming her first child. And Jinger Duggar's latest bump photo shows how excited she and Jeremy Vuolo are to become parents.

Jinger, 24 — who is pregnant with a baby girl and due in July — is roughly 30 weeks along at this point. Over the past several months, the Counting On reality star and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, 30, have kept fans regularly updated on their journey to parenthood. With the help of TLC and social media updates, the Vuolos have put out a pretty steady stream of content — from a video pregnancy announcement, a sex reveal, bump photos, baby shower pictures, and more. Most recently, Jeremy took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo of his wife cradling her bump, People reported. The shot shows Jinger wearing a back-and-white shirt while smiling and embracing her belly. Jeremy captioned the snap simply with a heart-eyes emoji face.

Totes adorbs, right?

With a July due date, Jinger is well into her third trimester by now — a time often filled with heightened discomfort and anticipation of the baby's arrival. (At least it was for me.) And considering the Vuolos reside in Laredo, Texas, I'm guessing the intense southern heat might be particularly uncomfortable for the mama-to-be. But in this photo, you can just tell how excited she is about the road ahead.

Jeremy and Jinger announced they were expecting their first child back in January, Us Weekly reported. “The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the Vuolos told the publication at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. They continued:

Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!

TLC on YouTube

On April 9, the world learned Jeremy and Jinger are expecting a daughter. The couple shared the exciting news on their website, writing, "We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL! We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer." They added:

We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.

TLC on YouTube

I would be remiss if I left out Jinger's adorable bump progression photos that she shares periodically on Instagram. Starting at 15 weeks along, Jinger shared shots of herself standing — sideways with her hands on her hips — next to a chalk board that marked the week of pregnancy and how big the baby was at the time. To really drive the progression home, the expecting mom has worn the same black maternity shirt every time. Check it out, below, and watch baby Vuolo grown before your very eyes.

Although Jinger hasn't shared a chalkboard update since week 25, she has posted other bump updates for her Instagram followers. At 28 weeks pregnant, Jinger shared this hilarious shot of herself standing in front of a sandwich shop, Inquisitr reported. "I guess this is what happens when you decide to eat a @potbellysandwichshop," she cheekily captioned the photo of herself standing under the restaurant's sign while grabbing her bump. LOL.

So yeah. By the looks of it, Jinger and Jeremy are obviously enjoying this final stretch of pregnancy. Although Jeremy probably doesn't have quite as much time logged changing diapers and watching little ones as his wife does, there's little doubt in my mind that they'll both be amazing parents. One things for sure: The Vuolos are definitely excited about the journey to come!