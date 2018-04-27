Fans of the TLC series Counting On know all too well that it's only a matter of time before another Duggar announces a courtship, wedding, or pregnancy. Currently, there are two Duggar siblings who are expecting their first child: Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo and Joseph and Kendra Duggar. The 24-year-old Duggar daughter, for her part, has been pretty open with her fans with pregnancy updates. This week, for instance, Jinger Duggar shared a new photo of her 6-month bump and it will get you pumped about her baby girl's arrival.

Jinger is sixth in the Duggar sibling lineup, and she's roughly six months pregnant with her first child with husband, Jeremy Vuolo, as People reported. The reality star has been documenting her pregnancy via Instagram with periodic bump shots, a sex reveal, as well as photos from her baby shower. Most recently, Jinger shared an image of herself and Jeremy that showcased her bump — serving as an exciting reminder to fans that she only has a few months left before baby Vuolo arrives!

On Wednesday, Jinger captioned the adorable photo with, “I love being married to my best friend," along with a heart emoji.

My first reaction to Jinger's most recent Instagram photo is, "Awwww." But this is quickly followed by, "Wait, what? How can her due date be this close already?" And then my mind falls into somewhat of a rabbit hole. "I remember the TV move 14 Children and Pregnant Again when the Duggars weren't yet a family name and Jinger looked like this.

Time sure does fly. I swear, it seems just like yesterday that Jeremey popped the question...

TLC on YouTube

And then tied the knot in November 2016.

TLC on YouTube

Jinger and Jeremy announced they were expecting their first child on Jan. 3 with both a blog post and a TLC video, as Us Weekly reported. “The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the Vuolos told Us Weekly. They continued:

We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!

TLC on YouTube

Starting at 15 weeks along, Jinger began posting bump photos, alongside a chalkboard countdown, on Instagram. To really drive the transformation home, the mom-to-be posed sideways from the camera in the same black shirt, with her hands placed on her hips.

On April 9, the Vuolos revealed the sex of their first child: A baby girl, E! News reported. Jinger and Jeremy marked the occasion by posing in front of a pink neon sign that read, "Baby," On their website, the expectant parents wrote:

We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL! We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.

And per tradition, Jeremy and Jinger also announced their news in a short TLC video.

TLC on YouTube

Which brings us to this week, with Jinger roughly 28 weeks pregnant. Although she isn't due until July, I have a feeling these last few months will fly by quickly — for fans, at least. For Jinger and Jeremy, it'll probably be a whole different story. I remember the last trimester of pregnancy dragging on and on. I couldn't wait to meet my babies, so I'm guessing the anticipation — coupled with the pains and discomforts of my ever-growing belly — made the final stretch seem that much longer. Here's to wishing Jinger a smooth last trimester.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.