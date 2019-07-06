If you're familiar with the Duggar family, then you probably know Michelle and Jim Bob raised their 19 children had extremely conservative, relgious en. The kids grew up with strict rules surrounding modesty, gender roles, and courtships — and with the idea that it's a man's job to provide for his family. Meaning women don't attend college or become gainfully employed outside of the home. Nope. Their destiny is to stay at home with all the children they will likely have. Which is probably why Jinger Duggar's photo of Felicity wearing a soccer jersey is attracting a lot of support.

But first, a little background information is in order. In case you weren't aware, Jinger's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, used to be a professional soccer player, according to People. He played for the the Major League Soccer club the New York Red Bulls before deciding to pursue his calling to ministry. In 2013, he signed with the San Antonia Scorpions in the North American Soccer League. Of course, Jeremy ultimately became a pastor, and is now furthering his studies in California. But yeah. It's probably safe to say he's got some wicked soccer-playing skills.

On Friday, July 5, Jinger took to Instagram to share a sweet father-daughter moment. The shot features Jeremy holding their nearly-1-year-old daughter, Felicity, at a soccer stadium. Felicity is rocking a blue bow as well as a jersey with "Vuolo" on the back. "Maybe one day she will follow in her daddy’s footsteps," Jinger captioned the adorable photo.

And let me tell you, Instagram was totally there for it. One commenter, "Yes, please. Be different from the rest of your sisters."

Another person wrote, "Girl yes put your baby in sports!! She will love it!"

"I’ve always loved and admired your open-minded attitude in life," yet another Instagram user wrote, along with heart emojis. "Keep it going."

Another person chimed in with, "I'm glad you would give her that opportunity!"

The official Duggar family Facebook page also shared photos from the Vuolos' recent outing. And apparently, it was a big milestone for Felicity. Michelle Duggar wrote, "Felicity went to her first MLS game! Love that little jersey!"

Jeremy shared a few pictures from the match as well. He wrote, "Great game tonight! Felicity loved every minute as @iamzlatanibrahimovic stole the show."

It's worth noting the Duggars don't have anything against sports, per se. On their various TLC shows, the family has been recorded roller blading, or rafting and canoeing, or even skiing, and more. However, Felicity pursuing soccer as a career — just as her father did — is an entirely different story.

That's because none of the Duggar daughters (or daughters-in-law) work outside of the home. Jill Dillard studied midwifery and even became a certified professional midwife, but ultimately chose to stay home with her two children. John David's wife, Abbie, worked as a nurse before they got married — but then moved to Arkansas after they said, "I do" and quit her job. As for the rest? Jill, Jessa, Joy-Anna, Kendra, and Lauren are all either stay-at-home moms or housewives. (Not that there's anything wrong with this, if it's what they want.)

But who knows? Perhaps the next generation of Duggars will do things a bit differently. Since marrying Jeremy, Jinger now wears pants and sleeveless, and has dyed her hair blond, after all. So if Felicity has the skills, I wouldn't be surprised if Jeremy and Jinger fully supported her passion — and her desire to become a pro soccer player — if that's what she decides. *Fingers crossed*