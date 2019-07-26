Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are used to having the moments of their life observed on their TLC reality show, Counting On. And since welcoming their 1-year-old daughter, Felicity, last year, the couple has had more eyes on them than usual. But Duggar's new Instagram post seems to have people pretty pleased. It's sweet that Jinger Duggar's photo of Felicity's toys has Counting On fans loving her major selection. It's a nice change to see other moms praising moms, rather than criticizing them.

The little family of three seems to be adjusting quite nicely since moving to California from Texas at the beginning of this summer. In the weeks since then, they've attended movie premieres, gotten brand new hair styles, and gone on some pretty exciting family adventures, together. Needless to say, they're pretty much thriving as a family. But in the midst of all of the excitement, they've still found moments for normalcy. In the midst of all of the excitement, they still find moments to relax and play — and Duggar's newest Instagram photo proves they're getting plenty of time to play in.

In the aerial photo of Felicity, the little girl can be seen sitting on the floor among a bevy of different toys. There are dolls, there are blocks, there are educational toys — that little girl has anything she could ever want.

Her toy selection is seriously impressive. It seems like there are plenty of objects for her to expand her creativity and cute, soft objects for her to cuddle up to. But if Felicity wants to explore her sporty side, there are different options for her, too. Felicity has not one but two soccer balls pictured in the photo, which was likely given to her by her dad. Before serving as a preacher and pastor, Vuolo was a professional soccer player (and even played for Syracuse University) until he retired in 2014, according to Us Weekly. So it's very likely that Vuolo would want her to play with those soccer balls.

As previously stated, Duggar's followers are pretty impressed with her toy selection.

"Adorable little girl and her toys," one commenter wrote.

"She's so content with her toys," another commenter observed.

"Sweet baby girl!," another commenter added. "Balls, blocks, and dolls!"

Hearing this is such a welcomed change from the mom shamers who seem to criticize everything that Duggar does. But there is nothing to shame Jinger about here — Felicity looks so pleased to be surrounded by so many toys. And if having too many toys gets overwhelming, she can always share them with her many cousins around her age.

When Felicity turned a year old just last week, Jinger praised her little girl on Instagram for being as sweet as she looks. "She has been nothing but a joy, and we are excited to see what the Lord has in store for this precious one," she wrote in the post.

Clearly there is a lot of adventures and fun in store for her for year one. There clearly seems to be a lot more exploring in her future, in addition to lots and lots of time to play. Luckily for Felicity, she has plenty of toys for those moments.