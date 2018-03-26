Ever since Jinger Duggar announced her exciting baby news in January, fans have wondered if she'd continue to wear pants while pregnant. Well, not only is Jinger *still* rocking pants (this is a big deal in Duggarland) but she's also pairing high heels with her maternity outfits. And on Sunday, fans took to Instagram to praise Jinger Duggar's pregnancy style for ignoring typical Duggar fashion norms. Translation: Counting On viewers think Jinger's maternity looks are chic-er than those of her sisters.

If you've followed the Duggar fam throughout the years, you probably already know that Jinger is considered the rebel of the large brood. From marrying an ex-soccer player who didn't grow up religious to being the first Duggar daughter ever to wear pants (*insert gasp here*) Jinger isn't afraid to take risks in life. So, it should come as no surprise to fans that Jinger is as equally daring with her maternity style.

Of course, it's important to note here that there's nothing wrong about how Jinger's sisters dressed while pregnant. Jessa Duggar, for instance, has never worn pants publicly before and she mostly donned flowy skirts throughout her two pregnancies. Jill and Joy-Anna Duggar also opted for long skirts during their pregnancies, and they would often pair the look with loose t-shirts. Sounds pretty comfortable, right? It goes without saying that pregnant people should wear whatever makes them feel best.

Jinger, on the other hand, likes to switch her pregnancy wardrobe up from time to time. And on Sunday, Jinger's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared a snap of Jinger sporting a patterned short sleeve shirt, black pants, and nude high heels. How trés chic.

Although Vuolo failed to caption the pic, his followers made up for his silence with *tons* of comments about how great Jinger looks.

"Jinger looks so cute in her cute pants and top," one fan wrote on Instagram. "Very stylish yet maintaining her feminine modesty. She is so so pretty."

"You look so beautiful with that sweet bump! And you keep rocking those heels while pregnant... I wore mine right into the delivery room," another person added. "So happy for you both!!!"

Someone else chimed in: "Wearing leggings and exposing arms. I love it, Jinger! You can do all that and love the Lord Jesus. I’m glad you’re your own person. Oh, and your shoes are amazing."

Others, however, couldn't help but draw comparisons between Jinger and her sisters.

"You look so good in pants, why do all of your other sisters wear skirts?" someone asked.

Another person wondered why Jill avoided pants for so long, writing: "I think perhaps Jill stayed in skirts for so long perhaps to respect and honor her father? Or maybe even due to her own comfort and modesty. It certainly is nice to see them branch out and become their own people."

But it's worth pointing out to these fans that the Duggar women might not get to choose their own maternity style, as confusing as that may sound to some people.

Vuolo, for example, has a lot of *thoughts* about women's clothing. Vuolo once said during a sermon directed towards women, according to InTouch Weekly:

It is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse. It is not your liberty, women, to wear sensual, seductive clothing that is designed to draw the attention of your brothers.

Umm, yeah... this comment is so problematic I'm not even going to touch it. I'm sure you get the picture, though.

What I will say, however, is that as much as it is wonderful to praise Jinger's pregnancy style (she looks super cute, no doubt about it), it's perhaps a tad unfair to make comparisons to her sisters. It's totally possible that Jinger's other family members don't get a say in how they dress, and this is why questioning their maternity clothing choices is a bit complicated. Not to mention, each pregnant person, famous or not, should get to wear whatever they want without having to worry about outside commentary. Live and let live, as the saying goes.

