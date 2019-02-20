Listen up, Fixer Upper fans. Chip and Joanna Gaines have some pretty exciting news to share. No, it's not another baby, but it is a new addition — to their business empire, that is. Joanna and Chip Gaines are reportedly opening a coffee shop and you can bet it'll pretty much be design perfection.

The shop, which has yet to be named (at least publicly — maybe Joanna has the perfect one in mind, but is keeping it quiet), will feature a coffee bar, pastries, and a variety of teas at the shop, with a to-go window and indoor-outdoor seating, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald, which first broke the news.

"I can confirm that we will be breaking ground on our newest project, a coffee shop, early next month—our tentative plan is to open by year’s end," John Marsicano, a Magnolia spokesman, told People. "An official name for the coffee shop has not yet been announced, but we’re excited to share more details in the coming weeks!"

Magnolia did not immediately respond to Romper's request for comment.

The new shop will open in the former CrossFit Waco location, which is just a few blocks away from Magnolia Market at the Silos, according to People. And it's bound to benefit from the 30,000 customers that flock to those locations each week according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

It's a win, win for fans who've come to love not only the couple's decorating style, but also their food — the couple also owns Magnolia Table, a brunch restaurant, and Silos Baking Co., as the Dallas Morning News reported.

It's been a busy month for Joanna in particular. She just announced her collaboration with Anthropologie — a collection of rugs, pillows, and more, according to Country Living.

As if that wasn't enough, Joanna announced on her Instagram account that she's working on a children's book entitled, We Are the Gardeners. The book is a collaboration with her own kids, she wrote in the announcement, and will hit shelves in March. If it's anything like her cookbook — colorful, bright, and fun — then it's sure to be a hit.

Last year saw the birth of the family's fifth child, baby Crew, as well as the opening of Magnolia table and the debut of Joanna's first cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gatherings, according to the Today show.

As for Fixer Upper, it's not coming back to HGTV, but the Gaineses will be coming back to television sometime soon, according to Deadline. On an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the couple announced they are in talks with Discovery for a network of their very own. That means plenty of Chip and Joanna-approved content. So if you were worried you wouldn't see the little Gaineses grow up or hear more of Chip's corny dad jokes, fear not.

So what exactly is it about the Gaines family that keeps fans coming back for more? They're honest, funny, and totally entertaining. Chip and Joanna are definitely #RelationshipGoals and if their new coffee shop is as good as their other branded stores, then it's sure to be a winner. Here's hoping they post their progress on social media along the way.