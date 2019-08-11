Joanna & Chip Gaines' Newest Member To Their Family Is Pawsitively Adorable — PHOTO

Although there are no longer new episodes of HGTV's Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines make it a point to keep their loyal fanbase updated via social media. Case in point: Over the weekend, the Gaineses revealed their brood has expanded. And I don't want to give away the big surprise just yet, but I will say Joanna and Chip Gaines' newest member to their family is pawsitively adorable.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Joanna took to Instagram to show off an unexpected gift from her husband: a new puppy! "Chip told me he hadn't surprised us in a while with a new animal and that it was long overdue... we now have more dogs than children," the mom of five captioned the post. Joanna included a sweet photo of the English mastiff puppy alongside her youngest child, 1-year-old Crew, in addition to a photo of the pup looking directly into the camera.

But if you really want a serious double-whammy of baby and puppy adorableness, I invite you to watch the video clip at the end. It features Crew toddling around and chasing his shadow outside while the pup trots close behind him.

Obviously, Instagram immediately fell in love with the Gaineses' newest addition, in case you were wondering.

One person commented, "Are you kidding me?! Babies AND puppies IN THE SAME POST?!"

Another Instagram user wrote, "This is the absolute cutest!!!"

Yet another person declared, "Husband goals."

Another follower commented, "I would like to have a husband who surprises me with new animals." (Which, same.)

If my math math is correct — and if the English mastiff puppy really does tilt the count in favor canines — the Gaines family now has a total of six dogs. And this makes the state of their flawlessly-designed and seemingly clutter-free home that much more impressive, if you ask me.

As People reported, Chip last surprised his family with a new puppy in April 2018. Joanna shared the news on her Joanna's At Home blog, noting that puppy the puppy is also an English mastiff and his name is Brindley. “Chip continues to increase our pet population. He recently surprised us all with a new kitten AND a new puppy. Oh, sweet Chip…,” Joanna wrote at the time.

In addition to their five children and now six dogs, the Gaineses also have cats, cows, horses, chickens, and goats. Sheesh.

The past few years have brought a whirlwind of changes to the Gaines family. Fans of HGTV's Fixer Upper likely had a range of emotions going on when the beloved home improvement couple announced in September 2017 that their show would be ending. Just a few months later in January 2018, the Gaineses revealed that they were expecting their fifth child.

As HuffPost reported, Chip and Joanna welcomed their fifth child in June 2018. And it seems they're not ruling out more kiddos in the future. “I joke with my friends that I’m going to be that 45-year-old who’s pregnant,” she told People in May 2018. "I’m open to whatever. I’m just having fun with it."

These days, Chip and Joanna are busy getting their new — and still unnamed — TV network in order. The couple's new network is set to launch in summer 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Not to mention, their various businesses and projects, including: their restaurant, Magnolia Table, Magnolia Construction and Design, the Magnolia Table cookbook, their Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line at Target, the Magnolia Kids furniture and accessories line, and more.

So, in the big scheme of things what's one more dog, really? Enjoy that sweet new pup, guys!