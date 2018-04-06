Joanna Gaines' Best Parenting Advice Is Valuable For All Moms

Between their HGTV empire and parenting four kids (plus one more on the way!), Chip and Joanna Gaines are one very busy couple. So how does the pair handle it all? Joanna Gaines' best parenting advice can be found in her social media and on her Magnolia blog.

The couple's popular HGTV show, Fixer Upper, is coming to an end after Tuesday night. Although fans will still get a weekly dose of them a little longer —as their spinoff, Behind the Design, also airs on Tuesday — the series finale of their original show isn't going to be easy for those fans who've gotten to know the couple and their four kids, Drake, 12; Ella, 11; Duke, 9; and Emmie Kay, 7.

But now that the Fixer Upper era is coming to an end — and with another boy on the way, according to People — Chip and Joanna reportedly said that they're looking forward to getting to “hunker down with [their] kiddos."

"They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna reportedly told People in September after making the announcement that the show would soon be mere memories. "Family is the most important thing in the world."

It's easy to tell that family is important to Joanna, who shares a lot of parenting advice with her fans. Here are some of her most inspiring words of wisdom.

1. Remember that you're enough.

"I think at times all moms get this insecure feeling of 'I'm not doing enough,'" Joanna shared in her Magnolia blog post. She admitted that she struggles to leave her kids when she goes to work, especially when they beg her not to go.

"I explain that I have to work just like they have to go to school," she wrote. "I also let them know what I'm doing at work that day — whether it's filming the show or going into the office — and what time I'll be home."

She wrote that just taking a few seconds to let the kids in on this other huge part of her life has really helped them to understand that she and Chip have a big job to do.

"Just know that you are doing enough, and you are loved and appreciated," she also said. "Take a few moments today to look around and appreciate your children and the stage they're in."

2. Make time to do the things you love.

"It was important I kept myself creatively fed during [earlier] years, so I never let myself be filled with feelings of discontent," she also wrote in the blog post. She encourages other moms to allow themselves a few minutes a day to do what they love, too.

"I found it was the thing that kept me balanced and energized," she added.

3. Entertain yourselves in new ways.

Joanna recalled to Qpolitical in 2016 that she having a TV "just became one of those things where, 12 years later, we still don’t own one." Instead, her Instagram is always full of photos of her and her children playing outside and exploring.

4. Be present and silly with your kids.

"When I get home from work I try and leave my phone in the car and make that intentional effort to play and connect face to face with them," she wrote on her blog. She added that, even when she's tired at the end of a long day, it's "fuel" to see the look in their eyes when she asks them to cook with her or go play outside.

She can also be found having late-night dance parties with them.

5. Employ little helpers when you can.

Joanna's kids are always helping her around the house and with projects, both on her show and in real life. In one Instagram photo she captioned, "I've got my little helper today to help me finish up this #fixerupper... we've been working on decorating two reveal houses this week with completely different styles." Her daughter is helped her with the finishing touches.

6. Treasure the traditions.

It's the little things that count, according to Joanna.

"Whether I'm making cereal for breakfast or a big, fancy dinner, I want them to know that celebrating them in small ways in everyday life is a big deal to me," she wrote in her blog post, noting that the details have always mattered to her.

In one Instagram post, she explains how the details of traditions with her children really get to her, too. That's because the memories on their tree are full of firsts, many meaningful ornaments, and a lot of handmade who knows what.

7. Get involved with the kids.

Fans of Joanna's HGTV hit, Fixer Upper, already know how involved she is with her kids. But she doesn't only involve them in some of her projects, allowing them to lend a hand. She also gets involved in their hobbies — like pickling peppers... In one Instagram, she shared a photo of her son asking her to cook with him later.

8. Keep pressing in.

On her official Facebook page, Joanna shared a photo of her daughter looking out the window at an Adonis blue butterfly bush. She wrote: "I planted [it] by the girls’ window almost five years ago when we were renovating the farmhouse. I wanted butterflies by the girls’ windows that they could see and enjoy."

She never told them about the bush and admittedly forgot about it, until she found her daughter, Emmie, sitting by the window watching a hummingbird.

She wrote that planting the seeds to that bush reminded her a lot of parenting:

You sow seeds early on and work hard to be intentional and then over time you move on to new lessons and challenge. Then one day you look up and the seeds you planted in your little children's hearts are now in full bloom. Be encouraged today to keep pressing in and tending to their hearts. It will be worth it.

8. Teach the meaning of hard work.

Joanna told her daughter that she could get a new plant every month if she kept up with all her "little cuties." She then shared a photo of her daughter with all her plants on Instagram captioned, "We are running out of space. 💚😳#futureplantladyofamerica."

She taught her daughter that, with hard work, she could create a plant empire.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.