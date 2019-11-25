Ahead of the holidays, you can easily discover who's actually a mean ol' Grinch or a real-life version of Buddy the Elf just by looking in their living room. And I'm very happy to report that home renovation gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines are most certainly the latter. In fact, Joanna Gaines' Christmas tree is up before Thanksgiving and, of course, it's glorious.

On the weekend before Thanksgiving, Joanna took to Instagram to share that she and Chip already got their Christmas tree and documented this very eventful journey for her followers. The Gaines family, including their 1-year-old son, Crew, paid a visit to The Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas, where Chip picked out a gorgeous 12-foot Christmas tree. The tree was so big, however, that it required a tractor to help strap it to the car and some minor adjusting in the Gaines family home. "I guess I can do without a dining table for a month," Joanna wrote on one of the photos.

Even though the Fixer Upper duo are seasoned decorators, Joanna shared that they tend to forget about what kind of tree can fit in their own home. Hey, it happens...

As it turns out, the 12-foot Christmas tree might have been a tad too big for their living space. "Had to tie this thing to the wall three different places bc it's so heavy #bigtreeprobs," Joanna wrote.

Although some might think that it's too early to be decorating for Christmas, I would argue that Chip and Joanna probably disagree. After all, the couple's home decor line at Target, Hearth & Hand, has holiday decor for sale and they're already prepping for Christmas at their shops at the Magnolia Silos.

What's more, decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving has been a longstanding tradition in their home. In a 2018 blog post, Joanna wrote that they pick out two trees for their family home: the tallest tree on the lot, which they simple wrap in lights, and a "family tree" that they decorate with personal ornaments that they gift to each kid every year on Thanksgiving.

Chip and Joanna might be on to something with their tradition. Although not everyone agrees on when it's acceptable to decorate for Christmas, getting into the holiday spirit before Thanksgiving might just be the way to go. In fact, according to some professionals, decorating for Christmas earlier can result in a major mood boost. "For most people, decorating for Christmas reminds us of the best time in our lives," Amy Morin, an author and psychotherapist, told Good Morning America. "Thinking of those happy memories stirs up happy feelings... When you're putting up decorations, you're thinking of happier times, times with family and friends and family traditions you engaged in."

Additionally, one study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology in 1989 found that having Christmas decorations outside of a home made residents more approachable and easier to talk to. Leave it to Chip and Joanna Gaines to not only have the biggest tree on their block, but the happiest home on the block, too.