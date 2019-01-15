At this point, the Gaines family can honestly just take all of my money. Between their gorgeous Magnolia line at Target, their sweet B&B, and numerous bestselling books, my husband is ready to cancel my credit card. And now, my daughter can get in on the fun too. Joanna Gaines is releasing a children's book that is all about instilling resiliency in your children and I can't get my hands on it soon enough.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have built quite the empire for themselves and it looks like they are cornering the children's literature market now, too. Joanna posted a photo to Instagram on Monday morning that showed the first glimpse of the book We Are the Gardeners that she wrote with her four eldest children — Drake, age 13, Ella, age 12, Duke, age 9, and Emmie Kay, age 8. While Jo noted in her post that the book won't launch until March 26, Motherly reported that it is currently available for pre-order on the Magnolia website.

It seems like Joanna and the gang have kept the secret of their book under their hats until now. "Today’s the day! We get to finally share this project the kids and I have been working on!," she captioned the post. "We wrote this children’s book together to tell the story of our journey in the garden — a story of trying and failing and trying again and never giving up." She went on to explain that the book is meant to inspire families to "get outside, get your hands dirty, and grow something great!"

Family is at the heart of everything that the Gaines do, so it's no surprise that Joanna decided to bring her kids in on her writing. While this is the first of her books written for children, it isn't her first time being published. Her past books include Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, and The Magnolia Story, which she wrote alongside her husband Chip.

In a press release on Monday, Joanna explained that she draws inspiration from her garden in many aspects of her life:

The garden has always been a place that inspires me. There's something about digging deep into fresh soil or watching new life burst from what was not long ago just a tiny seed that reinforces what a gift life is.

Jo went on to explain in the press release that her kids love the garden just as much as she does, so it was natural for them to join in on the writing process:

I think that's part of why my kids have come to love spending time in the garden just as much as I do. It can be a great teacher, if we pause long enough to notice all there is to learn. Where every day can be a lesson in hard work, and sometimes even in failure, but where there's also growth worth celebrating. This book is our way of sharing what the garden means to us, and the many adventures we've had along the way!

The proud mama has discussed the connection between gardening and raising children many times. In 2016, she posted a photo of her daughter Emmie looking out into their garden, as E! News reported. The shot inspired this comparison between motherhood and growing plants:

You sow seeds early on and work hard to be intentional and then over time you move on to new lessons and challenges. Then one day you look up and the seeds you planted in your little children's hearts are now in full bloom. Be encouraged today to keep pressing in and tending to their hearts. It will be worth it.

We Are the Gardeners is available in a 40-page hardcover book for just $20 USD. You can use it to talk with your own children about the importance of resiliency as the Gaines kids "chronicle the adventures of starting their own family garden" and all the challenges and hard work that comes with it.