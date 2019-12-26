For anyone who still has dreams of shiplap walls and bright, airy kitchens, it looks like the farmhouse trend made famous by HGTV's Fixer Upper is still going strong. On Dec. 26, Target launched Joanna Gaines' new furniture series under their Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line. Each beautiful piece has the signature simple, clean farmhouse look fans have come to love over the years.

Since Hearth & Hand with Magnolia's inception in late-2017, Gaines has stuck to designing decorative pieces like throw pillows, vases, and candles. The line's new spring 2020 collection marks the first time she has ventured into furniture for Target shoppers, and she definitely aimed to please.

Joanna knows what her customers like, which is evident based on pieces like the Shaker Dining Table ($400), accompanying chairs ($90/each), and classic farmhouse style bench ($170). The dining set is only the beginning, though. The line also includes pieces that will compliment the dining set and each other throughout the home like a shaker accent stool in natural or black finish ($70), a similarly styled round shaker coffee table ($150), and a wood console table ($150).

If you like just a little more color in your space, and want to bring out the grout of your subway tiles, there are a variety of pieces that have a mix of wood and metal details like a gorgeous, two-tiered console table with black hairpin legs ($140). The line also includes a similarly styled accent table with hairpin legs ($80), a metal and wood circular accent table ($80), and a metal and wood accent bench ($190).

What's great about the entire collection is that every piece is carefully designed for cohesiveness throughout the home, without being too matchy-matchy. The spring line is full of bright, airy colors that will pair nicely with each other, the new furniture, as well as with existing Hearth & Hand with Magnolia decor. This new venture into furniture proves, once again, that no one does farmhouse-chic quite like Joanna Gaines.