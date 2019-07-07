Leave it to a busy mom of five to truly appreciate the small joy a good cup of coffee can bring. Who am I talking about, exactly? Look no further than former host of HGTV's Fixer-Upper and Magnolia co-founder Joanna Gaines, who plans to open a coffee shop that's just perfect for busy parents looking to relax from life's hectic pace, if even just for a minute. The design mogul and mom gave fans a sneak peek of her latest business venture on Saturday, noting that she hopes the cafe will help her customers unwind.

If you're a coffee lover who also happens to adore Joanna, then her new coffee shop probably comes as thrilling news. Joanna shares this enthusiasm, as it has been her "dream" to offer fans a sense of calm amid the business of daily life. "Our dream for the Silos grounds has always been for it to be a place where people can relax and take a break from the demands of life," Joanna wrote in her blog, Magnolia. "When we evaluated what we felt was missing from the overall experience and how we could use the old building next door, everyone on our team agreed a good corner coffee shop would make the perfect fit."

That corner coffee shop will be called Magnolia Press and it will open this fall, Joanna announced in her post. The new venture is a part of a $10.4 million expansion the Gaineses have planned for the Silos District, an area in Waco, Texas that houses their other business ventures, according to The Dallas Morning News. Located just one block from the Silos where their Magnolia Market, Magnolia Seed + Supply, and Silos Baking Co. businesses reside, the coffee shop will serve as a place where folks can slow down and savor the moment.

As it turns out, even the name, Magnolia Press, is meant to be a symbolic nod to the brief pause a good cup of coffee can offer. "When our team brainstormed on the name we kept coming back to this idea of a french press and the slower (but very rewarding) process of making a rich, good cup of coffee," Joanna wrote. "It felt symbolic for what we hope people find here with us — a spot to slow down, to take it all in, and to simply savor the moment." Talk about gorgeous symbolism, right?

While the coffee shop is still currently under construction, Joanna shared a few design renderings provided for the space by David Nisbet, an architect at CP&Y Architecture. The designs feature what looks like white marble and dark wood along with deep teal hues, a look that seemingly appeals to Joanna's vision for the coffee shop to "be symbolic of times past," and for guests to feel a sense of history and familiarity" when they walk in. As if they were entering somewhere they'd been before.

Joanna also revealed her plans to model the coffee shop's interiors after libraries. "The shop will have long library style tables for community seating; and I'm incorporating darker wood tones, deep rich paint hues, and beautiful leather seating that remind me of old, classic libraries where all I want to do is curl up with a book or a journal," she wrote. Um, does this sound like a dream come true to anyone else or is it just me?

Of course, if there's anyone who can understand the importance of taking a second to slow down and revel in the moment, it's Joanna. On top of opening Magnolia Press, the mother of five (all of whom are under the age of 15, by the way) is also in the process of launching a new TV network and putting together her second cookbook, according to Delish. And I can't say for certain, but I have a feeling that Joanna (along with other busy parents, of course) will stop by Magnolia Press whenever she needs to slow down and relax.