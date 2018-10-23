Joanna and Chip Gaines may not be cranking out any new seasons of Fixer Upper, but they're still keeping fans updated about their other business ventures – and about their family life. It's not every day — or even every week — but every so often, Chip or Joanna will share an adorable photo featuring the newest member of their family, 4-month-old Crew. And for those who need their baby fix, Joanna Gaines' newest photo of baby crew sleeping in her arms is pretty much the sweetest thing.

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, the former HGTV star took to Instagram Stories to update followers about her busy day — and to also give them a sneak peek of upcoming Hearth & Hand collection. "Back in one of my favorite fixer uppers today shooting the new spring collection for Hearth & Hand with Magnolia! @target," Joanna captioned the first photo in her story. The second photo featured an upcoming bedding set for the collection. "Loving the textures and details of our new Hearth & Home bedding — hits stores 12/30!!" she wrote. The mom of five then made it clear that baby crew was assisting her on the job on Tuesday. "Quiet on set please," she wrote, along with a shushing emoji, on a photo of the snoozing babe. (Awwww!)

What a sweetheart, right? Photos like this make me even more anxious to meet my fourth baby in a few months. (Is it January yet?)

For the record, mama Joanna was able to continue the shoot despite Crew's inconvenient napping location. That's because someone named John gave Joanna's arms a rest and held Crew during his snooze session.

As Us Weekly reported, Chip and Joanna welcomed their fifth child on June 21. “And then there were 5.," Chip tweeted. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief.”

A few days later, Joanna revealed their baby boy's name and shared his first photo via Instagram, according to Country Living. "Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love," she wrote. "He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."

In the fall edition of The Magnolia Journal, Joanna opened up about their surprise baby — and about what it's been like to have another baby at 40. "Chip and I made a choice to take some time off this past year because it seemed best for us in that season — even though we knew it would stretch us to stay still. Only a few weeks later I found out I was pregnant," she wrote of their deciding to end Fixer Upper after season five, according to Today. "It's sweet how, even in the most unpredictable ways, we're given exactly what we need for that exact moment in time. It wasn't something I could have anticipated. But being pregnant and 'forced' to slow down has been a gift." Joanna continued:

I don't know if it's because I'm a little older, but this time around I am more comfortable in my own skin, sure that I can do this. Confident that I was made for this very thing in this very season.

*Swoons* There's just something utterly irresistible about a sleeping baby, isn't there? They're so serene and snuggly — until you remember that chances are, they're probably not that way through the night. This is the part I'm trying to block out as my due date draws closer. (But let's get real; the crappy quality of sleep during the third trimester is effective training for the newborn days anyway.) After seeing Joanna Gaines' latest photo of baby Crew, I know I'm more than ready for sleepy baby snuggles!