Joanna Gaines' Newest Pregnancy Update Shows She Has Got An Active Baby On Her Hands

It's hard to believe how much Chip and Joanna Gaines are really able to accomplish in one day. Not only does the couple renovate homes on their television show, Fixer Upper, but they write books, have their own magazine, run multiple businesses in their hometown of Waco, Texas, all while being the parents to four children. With another baby on the way, it really shouldn't come as a surprise that Joanna Gaines' newest bump update shows that her baby is just as active as the couple is.

Even though the last and final episode of Fixer Upper ever aired last month (to the extreme disappointment of fans), according to People, Chip and Joanna have plenty of things to keep them busy. This, of course, includes their baby on the way, which is reportedly due this summer, around mid-July, according to Country Living. But judging by Joanna's newest bump update, there will be no need for them to stop everything they're doing once the baby is here because it clearly can keep up with their super active parents.

In a post to her Instagram story, Gaines showed off her growing (and moving) bump for the delight of fans to see. In the video, according to People, Gaines played a song for her bump and was amazed to watch it move to the beat. "This baby can already keep a beat," Gaines wrote on the Instagram story. "He loves music." Based on the incredible amount of movement going on in Gaines' bump update, it's clear that her baby must love music and dancing, too. Seriously, her bump has got moves.

Although it might not be the exact pregnancy update or life update that fans are looking for, this update is much welcomed. It not only shows just how big Joanna's bump has gotten but gets fans excited for the baby's birth within the upcoming weeks.

There are quite a bit of details about Joanna's pregnancy that fans know of, before it arrives this summer. In March, Chip revealed that he and Joanna were expecting a boy, according to Country Living, and that he was hoping to name the baby something that began with the letter "D." And in April, Joanna wrote in a letter to fans on her website, that this pregnancy has been "so fun" for her, especially since she gets to nap and snack all day (of course). Chip and Joanna's four older kids, Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmie, according to Country Living, are just as excited, according to the letter. Joanna wrote:

Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them can actually remember me being pregnant. They love my growing belly, (and boy it is growing), and they can not wait to meet him. I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season.

Unlike some people who want to share every week of their pregnancy with their followers, Gaines' bump and baby updates are subtle and understated, just like the HGTV star and designer herself. And you can't blame her for not wanting to share every single moment of her pregnancy with her fans. In the letter penned to her fans, Joanna revealed that she and Chip stepped away from Fixer Upper to focus on their family and their businesses (and then, of course, their new baby). Because of this, it's likely that she is spending less time concerned about updating fans and more time enjoying her pregnancy and her children.

Although Joanna did reveal to People earlier this month that this pregnancy had come as a "total surprise" to the couple, it won't be slowing them down any time soon, according to Country Living. Based on how active is from Joanna's newest bump update, it is obvious that their new child will be happy to be along for the ride when he does arrive.