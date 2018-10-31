It's no secret that Joanna Gaines is one seriously busy woman. Although she and husband Chip have ended their hit show, Fixer Upper, they currently run the popular Waco, Texas retail complex Magnolia Market at the Silos, among other projects, and earlier this year, Joanna also managed to release a best-selling cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering. If that weren't already enough, the couple also welcomed their fifth child together in June. But instead of being wiped out by exhaustion, Joanna Gaines says baby Crew gave her "a second wind," and helped shake up her life in the best possible way, according to a new interview with People.

While that might suggest that the 40-year-old mother of five and businesswoman is, in fact, superhuman, her words show that, sometimes life's most unexpected twists and turns can work out to be exactly what you needed. In a recent People magazine cover story, Joanna opened up about her 4-month-old son, and said that being a mom-of-five has so far been really invigorating. Although she and Chip are already parents to four older children ranging in age from 8-13, Joanna said that her surprise pregnancy has given her "an extra kick in [her] step," and that it "woke [her] up a little bit."

That's worked out particularly well given that the design whiz also has a new book coming out Nov. 6. In Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, Joanna offers up a guide for "[creating] a home that reflects the personalities and stories of the people who live there," according to Magnolia, and helps homeowners "[navigate and embrace their] authentic design style."

For fans of her show, who have long admired her knack for creating the perfect "modern farmhouse" look, that's likely to be pretty exciting news. But it also appears to be a testament to the fact that Joanna certainly doesn't appear to be putting her professional goals on hold now that she has an infant again. She told People that, more than anything, she and Chip are simply "just really enjoying this sweet season with a newborn and going to the office every day doing the things that [they] love."

In fact, having a little one appears to be going so well that Joanna even told the magazine that she's considering adding yet another baby to their brood. After Chip noted that Crew will only be 10 years old when their youngest daughter, Ellie, graduates from high school, Joanna quipped:

I think we have to have another one because I’m particular about the only child thing. Crew needs a sister to manage this whole thing out. Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards!

From the sounds of it though, it's not just that Joanna has found a surprising new level of energy since her son's birth. In August, she discussed her son's arrival in her magazine, The Magnolia Journal, according to E! News, and wrote that Crew has taught her that it's OK not to have it all together. She said:

Welcoming our fifth child to our family this summer has reminded me more than ever that despite my own doubts and insecurities, I am built for these things, including being a mom to five kids ... These past weeks, though, in a season where I simply can't do everything in order to be present for the very thing I'm feeling most called to, I have witnessed so vividly the power of our community and the range of skills and capabilities of those around me. I'm learning that in these instances my part is to receive with gratitude rather than pretend I've got it all handled.

That's great advice, even if you don't have five kids and a booming business. So often mothers feel pressured to do everything perfectly, but that's such an unfair expectation. For Joanna, it sounds like letting go of it has allowed her to embrace motherhood even more, and that makes it not all that surprising that she's entertaining the idea of having another baby.

Whether or not Crew ends up being the couple's last child, it's pretty great to see that having a new baby all these years later has worked out even better than they could have imagined.