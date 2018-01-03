Joanna Gaines Shares An Ultrasound Video Of Her Fifth Child, & Fans Are Thrilled

Many fans of Fixer Upper were heartbroken when Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they'd be winding down their popular HGTV renovation show. But the couple recently revealed an excellent new project — they're expecting their fifth child. On Wednesday, Joanna Gaines shared an ultrasound video on Instagram, with the caption, "Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!!" Needless to say, fans are thrilled.

Chip and Joanna may already be parents to four children — Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7 — but it's clear that they're still bowled over by this glimpse of their newest family member. In the video of the ultrasound, you can hear Chip whisper an awe-filled, adorable, "What? Look at the little heart," while it sounds like Joanna lets out a happy breath.

Although the couple has four other children, this is their first pregnancy since before Fixer Upper hit the air in 2013. That means this is the first time that all those who grew to love the Gaines family on HGTV will be able to follow along with this particular joyous event. Already, it's clear that the fans are here for it. The ultrasound video was viewed over a million times in the first hour it was posted, and the comments are a sea of hearts and congratulations.

It's also already clear that Chip and Joanna are going to kill the social media game when it comes to pregnancy updates. On Tuesday, they announced via Instagram that they were expecting, with a funny photo of Chip wearing a fake belly next to Joanna's real one, as the couple cradled Chip's bump. Alongside the photo of the pregnancy reveal, Chip wrote, "Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines."

So on Tuesday, fans got a delightful pregnancy reveal. On Wednesday, the Gaineses dropped a heartwarming ultrasound video. Who can say what Thursday will bring?

Of course, fans reacted to the pregnancy announcement with... a lot of emotion:

When compared to all the agonizing over whether or not various Kardashians are pregnant, the Gaines pregnancy news may have seemed to come a little bit out of the blue, but it's not entirely surprising. The couple has been hinting for a while now that they might want to expand their family as their show began to wind down. Back in October, Chip, age 43, told ABC affiliate KTRK in Houston:

We had four babies right before the show started, and then we've had zero babies since the show started. For me, I'm really excited to go back and try to maybe...try to make some more babies.

At the time, Joanna, age 39, simply laughed and said, "Maybe" in response to the prospect of expanding the Gaines family, although back in June, she had told People:

I would love another baby — or twins! The kids are always asking me, ‘Mom, can you have another baby?’ But Chip thinks we’re done.

Apparently, even their youngest, Emmie Kay, had reversed her previous stance that she didn't want more siblings, with Joanna telling People, "Now she’s like, 'Okay. I want a brother or sister,’ so I’m thinking that might be a sign.”

Anyone who thought that the Gaines family might use the free time from the end of Fixer Upper to just focus on their popular Magnolia Market and maybe do a little bit of relaxing was sorely mistaken. Apparently, according to Chip, a particularly romantic concert was to blame:

Part of the reason that fans love Chip and Joanna so much is that it's clear that, despite all their success, family is ultimately the most important thing to them. No doubt they'll be sharing plenty more excitement as they go through this pregnancy. And obviously this baby is going to have an impeccably-designed nursery. Congratulations to the Gaines family!