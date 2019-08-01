Within seconds of taking the stage on Wednesday — before the second round of Democratic debates had even started — former Vice President Joe Biden made a big impression. But unfortunately for him, it wasn't a positive one. That's because Joe Biden told Kamala Harris to "go easy" on him, an incredibly cringeworthy comment, to say the least.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, the second set of 10 Democratic nominees took to the stage one by one — and the first two were Biden and Harris. When Harris took her place next to the former VP, he shook her hand and jokingly said, "Go easy on me, kid," according to The Guardian. Harris simply smiled and asked Biden how he was doing. But viewers at home were cringing. And hard.

People had some thoughts.

And it didn't take long for Harris' campaign to respond via Twitter, either. "Kid?" the official Kamala Harris Twitter account wrote. Which, to be fair, Harris 54 years and Biden 76. So in comparison, she might seem pretty young.

If you didn't tune into the first round of the Democratic debates, the "go easy on me" part of Biden's comment probably needs a little explanation.

More to come ...