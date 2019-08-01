If you've been following the Duggar family since their 19 Kids & Counting days, then you're probably familiar with what happens shortly after one of them starts courting. They'll announce the courtship, an engagement usually follows a few months later, and then it's on to full blown wedding planning mode. After they tie the knot, a pregnancy announcement usually follows within their first year of marriage. So with all that said, plenty of Counting On fans are likely wondering whether John and Abbie Duggar are expecting a baby of their own, especially considering a recent Instagram post they shared.

As a refresher, John David Duggar and Abbie (Burnett) announced their courtship in June 2018, according to People. They didn't waste any time after that, as they were officially married by the beginning of November. Now that John and Abbie have been married for about nine months, it's clear that fans have been waiting and wondering if a pregnancy announcement is near.

So you can probably imagine what their Instagram followers were thinking when the newlyweds shared a photo of John standing behind Abbie with his arms wrapped around her middle section. (Spoiler alert: It had nothing to do with the caption of their post.)

"A pilot’s dream world!" they wrote alongside a carousel featuring the aforementioned photo, along with shots of planes flying in formation and a helicopter.

I'm not going to lie: When I first glanced at this photo of John and Abbie, my initial reaction was, "Wait, what?!" Followed quickly by, "Oh, never mind." This was based purely on their positioning alone, by the way; I don't make it a habit of scrutinizing women's tummies to determine if there's a "bump" or not.

John and Abbie's followers didn't hold back their curiosity, though. One person commented, "Thought this was a pregnancy announcement!"

Another Instagram pointed out, "I bet they're pregnant. They're both holding Abbie's belly."

Yet another follower chimed in with, "When are you two gonna announce that you’re having a baby. Will it be next year or a year later?"

Another person didn't beat around the bush, writing simply, "Are you guys pregnant?"

But wait — there's actually another theory pointing to the possibility of Abbie being pregnant. That's because some fans believe John's younger sister, Jessa Seewald, may have accidentally let it slip that a baby is on the way. In June, shortly after Jim Bob's mother, Mary Duggar, died unexpectedly, Jessa took to Instagram to share a photo of her late grandmother holding her newborn daughter, Ivy. "She was so excited about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter, and it never got old for her," Jessa wrote.

Here's the thing, though: While there are certainly a lot of pregnant Duggars right now — Kendra, Lauren, Anna, and Amy, as far as we know — they're all actually due in the fall in October or November. Fans therefore concluded that if there really is a Duggar baby due this winter, Abbie would be a likely candidate.

So who knows? Maybe John and Abbie posed with their hands around her mid-section because it's adorable. And maybe Jessa's comment about "fall and winter" babies was just an innocent mistake. (November is basically the cusp of winter, I suppose.) Either way, Counting On fans are on high #BabyDuggar alert.

As exciting as a John-Abbie pregnancy may be, can we all agree on one thing: It's never OK to ask a woman if she's pregnant. Just don't. Because when/if it happens, I'm sure John and Abbie will let fans know when they're ready.