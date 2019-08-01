Less than a year after getting married, John David and Abbie Duggar are expecting a child. The couple have confirmed to People that they're pregnant with their first child together after a photograph posted to social media sparked pregnancy speculation among Counting On fans.

"We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world," the couple told People in a statement on Thursday. "It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise." The couple went on to say they were "thankful that God has blessed us with this new life," adding that they "look forward to taking on this new adventure," People reported.

According to TLC, the couple celebrated their baby news with an airplane themed photoshoot. Photographs shared by the television network showed the couple posing in an airplane with a "Baby on Board" sticker and holding up a onesie featuring a plane and the phrase "Baby Passenger on Board." In another series of photographs the couple are posed near a sign that reads, "We're expecting a co-pilot!"

Fans began to wonder if Abbie was pregnant earlier this week after the couple shared a photograph of themselves on their Instagram in which they both appeared to have their hands resting on Abbie's stomach. "Are you guys pregnant?" one fan asked. Another commented that the couple was "posing like there is a baby in there," while a third said they thought the photo was going to be a pregnancy announcement.

More to come...