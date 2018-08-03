John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett announced their engagement in July, just one month after their courtship went public. And ever since the happy news broke, Counting On fans have inquired about when the nuptials will take place. Although the couple have yet to confirm any details about their wedding with the public, some people think they know John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett's wedding date thanks to a mysterious gift registry at Bed Bath & Beyond. But if you follow the Duggars closely, you probably already know this supposed registry could be fake. The Duggars love to throw fans off when it comes to their important live events, after all.

Duggar and Burnett's love for one another couldn't be any more apparent. From the pair's incredibly romantic engagement (it included a bed of roses, an airplane hangar, and a movie marquee) from their gushing comments about their relationship, it's clear they couldn't be happier. Considering Duggar and Burnett are deeply in love, it's reasonable to assume they'll tie the knot sooner than later. It's no secret the Duggars specialize in whirlwind engagements. Case in point: Josiah Duggar — the last Duggar to get hitched — wed his wife, Lauren Swanson, following a three-month engagement.

So, when will the wedding take place? A gift registry created at Bed Bath & Beyond — supposedly by Duggar and Burnett — points to January 19, 2019. Interesting.

But before fans mark the date down in their calendars, they should consider past false alarms. Josiah and Swanson, for instance, put down December 31, 2018 on their own Bed Bath & Beyond wedding registry despite the fact they got married in June. I'm pretty confident Josiah and Swanson were the ones who created the registry because people actually purchased items off of their wish list. I can't imagine a random person would be able to get away with creating a fake gift registry for a high-profile couple. You never know, I guess.

It's also important to point out Josiah and Swanson aren't the only culprits here. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth listed their wedding date as October 28, 2017, but they said "I do" on May 26, 2017. As for Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, they put down an October 7, 2017 date, despite getting married on September 8, 2017. Sneaky sneaky. I suppose you gotta do what you gotta do for privacy.

If I had to guess, I'd say Duggar and Burnett will get married within the next three months or so. I don't see why they'd wait about six months to trade vows when it only took them one month to get engaged. It just doesn't make sense.

As for John David's family, they're 100 percent ready for this new chapter in his life to start ASAP.

"We are thrilled to announce the engagement of John-David and Abbie!" Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar penned on their family website. "They are a wonderful match and make a beautiful couple! Abbie is a lovely young woman, full of tenderness and compassion. She has a deep love for the Lord and we are so delighted that John-David has asked her to be his wife!"

Yeah, I bet Jim Bob and Michelle already have their outfits picked out for the highly-anticipated event.

Jill Duggar, John David's sister, is also supportive of short-term engagements. When Jill announced her engagement to Derick Dillard, she told the New York Post:

We prayed a lot, prepared and really didn’t see any reason to have a long courtship and engagement. Once we knew we wanted to get married, we didn’t want to put off the wedding for a long time and provide a stumbling block for ourselves; We purposed to save ourselves physically for each other within marriage (even our first kiss for our wedding day!), so we had a short engagement period.

In short folks, don't place any bets on January 19, 2019. Not only are the Duggars notorious for their fake wedding registry dates, but they also approve of short engagements. I'd keep your eyes peeled for a wedding announcement sooner than later.