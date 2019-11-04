John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Date Night Ended With A Tipsy Serenade

While the lifestyles of the rich and famous may not always be incredibly relatable, it's nice to know that at least one celebrity couple has date nights that end a lot like our own: with one partner getting perhaps a little too tipsy and doing something we'll tease them about in the morning. Indeed, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's recent date night ended with the musician drunkenly giving an impromptu performance of "All Of Me" at Universal Studios. And thankfully, Teigen caught the whole thing on camera for all of us to see.

"John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night," Teigen revealed on Twitter over the weekend while sharing video of Legend's performance. In the video, a seemingly inebriated Legend can be seen standing on stage in a red onsie emblazoned with his own face and singing his 2013 hit, "All Of Me." Although Legend has previously told Los Angeles Confidential that "All Of Me" was written for Teigen, the musician didn't appear to be serenading his wife during his performance.

"I love my curves and all my edges, all my perfect imperfections," Legend crooned to himself in the video as Teigen cracks up in the audience. "I give my all to me. I'll give my all to me. I'm my end and my beginning, even when I lose, I'm winning because I give me all of me and me gives me all of me."

Legend later took to his own Instagram account to offer further explanation for his escapades. According to the singer, he and Teigen went to see Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood before the annual event was officially closed for the season. "Costume theme was onesies," Legend noted as way of explaining his attire on Instagram. "We bought a few new ones and raided the closet too and found the perfect one for me to wear. Someone made Chrissy a onesie with my face on it and of course I had to wear it."

As for how he ended up on stage improvising a self-love version of "All Of Me," Legend suggested that it kind of just happened. "I found a reluctant DJ with a mic and serenaded myself," Legend wrote on Instagram. "It was a night." And, oh what a night it was.

On Twitter, Teigen explained that the initial joke had been slightly ruined when Legend announced himself on stage. "The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like, 'IT'S ME JOHN LEGEND,'" she wrote in a tweet.

But although Legend and Teigen turned the day after Halloween into a date night, they celebrated the actual Halloween holiday as a family affair with a themed-family Halloween costume. To compliment their 3-year-old daughter Luna's Sleeping Beauty costume, Teigen dressed as Maleficent, while Legend dressed as a king and their 17-month-old son Miles was the owl from the Sleeping Beauty film.

But whether they're enjoying a family celebration or a tipsy date night, one thing's for sure, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know how to have a good time. How does one lock down a double date? Asking for a friend...