John Legend's Hilarious Plea To Be Considered A Disneyland DILF Finally Paid Off

Taking a stroll around a theme parks is the perfect opportunity for people-watching. You see all types of individuals, at these places — different nationalities, differently-abled, old, young, and everyone in between. Oh, and in case you haven't heard, Disneyland in particular seems to attract a steady stream of smokin' hot dads. There's an entire Instagram account dedicated to them, in fact. And John Legend's hilarious pleas to be considered a Disneyland DILF finally paid off.

If you're not familiar with the DILFs of Disneyland Instagram account, allow me to catch you up to speed. It first popped up back in 2014, and according to HuffPost, the concept is simple: Nominate hot dads you spot in the wild at Disneyland for a chance to have them featured on Instagram. That's it! The result is endless scrolling of guy candy — who are made even more attractive by the fact that they are fathers.

According to The Oprah Magazine, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took their daughter, Luna, to Disneyland for her third birthday. (Which is technically on Sunday, April 14; but that's a minor detail.) "Luna had a Disneyland birthday today!" Legend captioned a photo of the trio. "As far as she knows, her birthday is today. Don't tell her it's Sunday please. Daddy has to work on Sunday. Thank you."

Not too long afterward, Legend shared a photo of himself and his pal, director and photographer Mike Rosenthal holding Luna and baby Miles on their shoulders — while also tagging DILFs of Disneyland, according to Too Fab. "@mrmikerosenthal and I are submitting this to @dilfs_of_disneyland," he captioned the Instagram post. LOL.

And if that wasn't enough of a plea to be considered a DILF, Legend shared and tagged a second photo of himself pushing Luna in a stroller. "This is my last, desperate attempt. Your move, @dilfs_of_disneyland," he wrote.

In case you were wondering, the official DILFs of Disneyland account did end up featuring both of his submitted photos. "John, how could we even make you wait this long... you are the definition of #strollermeat 🙌🏻 😍😍😍 #dilfsofdisneyland#dadsofdisneyland #dilf #hotdads#dadsquad #johnlegend #disneydads#chrissyshusband," the person who runs the account wrote.

"I'm so honored," Legend replied.

Teigen had a few words to add to the love fest. "@johnlegend you loser you can't ASK to be a dilf," she commented. "Someone else has to submit you for dilfness you desperado!!!!!" Which, I mean, she does have a point.

While Teigen is correct in her DILF etiquette — it is a bit tacky to nominate yourself — it's worth mentioning that she's even called her husband a DILF, according to Cosmopolitan. Back in May 2016, she shared a photo of Legend wearing baby Luna in an ErgoBaby carrier, writing, "Get it, dilf!"

"DOUBLE DILF spotting 😍😍😍," DILFs of Disneyland captioned Legend's other photo.

Now that DILFs of Disneyland has made it official, hopefully John Legend doesn't allow his new status go to his head. But even if it does a little, at least we can all count on Chrissy Teigen to serve him a heaping slice of humble pie.