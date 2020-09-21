While much about the annual award show was different this year, John Oliver thanking his wife at the 2020 Emmys showed that one thing has stayed the same: our favorite celebrities have relied on their loved ones to help them achieve their goals during this trying time. Oliver's wife Kate Norley plays a crucial role in his success, and the Emmys were no different.

In his acceptance speech for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, given remotely, Oliver praised Norley for making his show, Last Week Tonight, possible. "I want to thank my wife, Kate, thank you very much! She's done my makeup, she's kept a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old out of this room as I've been trying to do the show," he said.

Oliver went on to share a fun tidbit about his experience filming his show from home. "My 4-year-old at one point did burst in and said, "'Dad, who are you talking to?' I said, 'Nobody.' And he said, 'What are you talking about?' and I said, 'Police brutality.' And he said, 'That doesn't sound fun,' and he left. And you know what? He wasn't wrong about that."

Oliver and Norley have been married since 2011 and the couple first met in 2008 at the Republican National Convention. He was there reporting for The Daily Show, while she was campaigning with Vets for Freedom, according to CheetSheet.

Norley has quite the impressive professional background. She is an Iraq War veteran who served as a United States Army medic, so suffice it to say a little baby wrangling and makeup is well within her ability. But the role partners play in celebrities successes — from emotional support and cheerleading, to practical matters like proper concealer application and entertaining toddlers — cannot be understated. This is a win for the whole Oliver-Norley family. Congrats!