Jonathan Adler x H&M Home Collaboration Is Bold, Fun, & Affordable

Refresh your interior decor with some bold, fun designs from a leading artist. The Jonathan Adler X H&M Home collaboration brings the legendary interior designer's iconic style to a whole suite of home goods. Whether you're looking to add a little pop of color or totally redesign a room, this cool collaboration offers up plenty of inspiring pieces.

Adler, a potter by trade, has generated buzz in the design world since the '90s. After launching his first store in the SoHo neighborhood in NYC, the luxe and fun lifestyle brand took off, and there are now over 1,000 locations worldwide. A luxury brand comes with a high price tag, however, so this partnership is especially exciting for those who may not be comfortable dropping $100 on a decorative throw pillow.

Available in select stores and online beginning November 14, 2019, the Jonathan Adler and H&M partnership brings Adler's larger-than-life sense to a range of everyday objects. Sculptures and home goods such as vases, trays, boxes, mugs, candles, cushions, and throws are all part of the collab. Simple, geometric designs in bold colors make the vases and pillows really pop, whereas a series of simple but striking sketches of faces cover other sculptures. Now every part of your home, from the couch cushions to the coffee mug, can be imbued with this same everyday glamour. It's all part of the artist's unique and joyful approach to home decor. "Your home should reflect you at your most eccentric, most glamorous and happiest," said Adler. The whole collection of goods is sophisticated and visually striking, but it never takes itself too seriously.

Adler, who describes minimalism as a "bummer," made sure to inject plenty of personality into this collection. His mix of bold design with a sense of humor is part of the artist's legacy. "His boundless energy and passion for irreverence is infused in every piece of this collection and we’re so excited to be offering our customers a glimpse into the Jonathan Adler world," said Evelina Kravaev Söderberg, H&M HOME’s Head of Design and Creative, speaking about partnering with Adler in a press release.

There's something so clever and cool about these designs. The face motifs are visually interesting on their own, and striking when grouped together. With only three colors — black, white, and gold — Adler has created a mysterious world inhabited by eyes, hearts, and mouths. It's the sort of conversation piece that actually sparks conversation.

There's even a collection of tasseled candles with names such as Ginger, Spice, Tarte, and Frost. And while the word is just describing the fact that it's a wax candle, I can think of several people on my holiday list who would to receive this candle simply because it has "bougie" on the label.

As far as pricing goes, the items from the collection range from $12.99 for tassel ornaments to $199 for a wool throw. Pillows will set you back $25, boxed candle sets $35, and lacquer boxes range from $30-$35, which is a steal compared to the $98 and up lacquer boxes Adler sells on his site. Obvi, Jonathan Adler fans will need to jump on this opportunity quick, because it's possible that the limited home collection will sell out as fast as many of H&M's famous fashion collabs.