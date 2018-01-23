Jordan Peele’s Reaction To His Oscar Nomination For 'Get Out' Is Seriously Perfect

Get Out, a $5 million movie from late February — a movie from a black, first-time writer/director — just got nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. And Jordan Peele's reaction to his Oscar nomination is spot on. Peele tweeted a gif of Daniel Kaluuya crying from a scene in the movie.

Get Out is the earliest Best Picture nominee since Silence of the Lambs opened in mid-February of 1991, according to Forbes. And Peele is only the third person ever to receive a Best Picture nomination for his first feature film as a director, after Warren Beatty with Heaven Can Wait in 1978 and James L. Brooks with Terms of Endearment in 1983, according to a tweet by Buzzfeed reporter, Adam Vary.

It's been about a decade since the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences expanded the number of nominations for the Best Picture category from five to up to 10 films — doing so was meant to widen the field and inject more blockbusters into the mix, according to Variety. But that hasn't quite happened until now.

Peele's Best Director nomination also puts him alongside Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave), Lee Daniels (Precious), and John Singleton (Boyz in the Hood) as the only black filmmakers to snag Best Director Oscar nominations, Forbes reported.

This story is developing.